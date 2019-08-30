Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is out now on Nintendo Switch, and with it comes access to over 9000 cards from the popular trading card game (TCG). But it's not like you'll get 9000 cards to start with — you need to spend time playing the single-player campaign to earn Duel Points (DP) to spend on booster packs. But what's in each booster pack? What's a good pack to start with if you want to build a custom deck to use instead of the iconic Story Decks for each campaign duel? Fret not, fellow Duelists! We're here to help. I would highly recommend starting the campaign with the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series, and then going in order from there. Not only will you start with the basics (and then work your way up), but there are some good archetypes that you can get with just the booster packs from the original series, such as Red Eyes Black Dragon, Blue Eyes White Dragon, and Dark Magician. Since there are over 9000 cards total in the game, we probably won't be able to list every single one here (there are also other resources online for that). Instead, we'll cover the archetypes and what kind of cards to expect in each pack.

It's time to duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Yu-Gi-Oh! anywhere, anytime Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is the perfect way to get your Yu-Gi-Oh! fix on-the-go. Relive iconic duels from all seasons of the anime series, take part in reverse duels, duel against friends in multiplayer, play in Sealed and Draft Battles, earn card rewards, and unlock over 9000 cards from booster packs. It's all Yu-Gi-Oh!, all the time. $40 on Amazon

Grandpa Grandpa Muto's pack is the cheapest of the bunch, costing only 200 DP (everyone else is 400 DP). While most of the cards in here are junk, but you will be able to find the Gravekeeper's archetype, Exodia the Forbidden One cards, and some magic and trap cards. Exodia archetype

Gravekeepers archetype

Basic Link monsters

Skill canceling cards

Field Spells Mai Valentine Mai Valentine's main focus is the signature Harpie Lady cards, but you'll find other femme fatale archetypes in here as well. Harpy Lady Archetype

Amazoness Archetype

Guardians Archetype

Basic Insects and Insect Support

Summon Sorceress Bakura Bakura's pack is a bit of a mixed bag. You'll find some Toon cards, zombie monsters, and counters to the Egyptian God Cards. Toons Archetype

Agents Archetype

Basic Zombies and Zombie Support

Winged Dragon of Ra – Sphere Mode

Destiny Board Cards

Basic Fiends and Fiend Support Joey Wheeler This is personally my favorite, as you'll find support for the Red-Eyes Black Dragon archetype. There's also Jinzo archetype, warriors, the "Mask" archetype, and Ritual Monsters. Red Eyes Black Dragon archetype

Jinzo archetype

Incantations/Ritual Cards and Support

Aura Support Seto Kaiba Kaiba is well known for his favorite card, the Blue Eyes White Dragon. It's no surprise that his pack contains a lot of support for Blue Eyes, as well as the XYZ Dragon Cannon archetype. Blue Eyes White Dragon Support

Thunder Dragon Archetype

Heralds Archetype

Cubics Archetype

Fairy Tales Archetype

ABC Union Cards

XYZ Union Cards Yugi Moto Yugi's signature card is the popular Dark Magician, so not surprisingly, you'll find the Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl, as well as support cards in Yugi's pack. There will also be the Black Luster Soldier archetype, Gaia, and Magna Warriors. Dark Magician Support

Buster Blader

Gadgets Archetype

Magna Warriors Archetype

Black Luster Soldier and Gaia Support Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Alexis Rhodes Alexis Rhodes is the pack to get if you are interested in the Nekroz archetype, Gemini cards, Cyber Angels archetype, Solemn Judgement, and a few Forbidden/Limited cards. Cyber Angels Archetype

Nekroz

Archfiends Archetype

Gemini Archetype

Dark Scorpion Gang

Solemn Judgement

Several Forbidden/Limited Cards Bastion Misawa Bastion's pack contains the Vampire archetype, along with Dark World archetype, Elemental Lords, Dinosaurs, and more. Dark World Archetype

Elemental Lord Archetype

Vampire Archetype

Basic Dinosaurs and Dino Support

Frog Archetype

Darkest Diabolos Chazz Princeton The Chazz pack features the Ojamas archetype, Spirit monsters, and more. Ojamas Archetype

Armed Dragons and other LV Support

Arcana Force

Spirit Monsters Syrus Truesdale Syrus is known for Cyber Dragons, so you'll find them in this pack. There are also Roid archetype cards, Volcanics, and a few other archetypes. Cyber Dragon Archetype

Cyber Dark Archetype

Roid Archetype

Volcanics Archetype

Cloudians Archetype Jesse Anderson The Jesse pack is the one you want for Shaddol support, along with Crystal Beasts, Fairy Tale support, and Venom and Worms support. Crystal Beast Archetype

Koa'ki Meirus Archetype

Venom and Worms Support

Fairy Tale Support

Shaddols Archetype Jaden Yuki Jaden is the hero of this series and well-known for the different HERO archetypes. You'll also find Winged Kuriboh support and more. Elemental HERO Archetype

Evil HERO Archetype

Winged Kuriboh Support

Destiny HERO Archetype

Neo Spacian Support

Yubel

Masked HERO Support

Super Polymerization Yu-Gi-Oh! 5Ds Tetsu Trudge The Tetsu pack has the popular SPYRALs, Six Samurai, and more. Goyo Guardian

Six Samurai Archetype

Karakuri Archetype

Ice Barrier Support

SPYRAL Archetype

Alien Archetype Leo/Luna As Yu-Gi-Oh! evolves, it introduced hand traps, which are cards you can discard from your hand to counter actions taken by your opponent. You'll find plenty of them in the Leo/Luna pack, along with several different archetypes. Handtraps

Jurrac Archetype

Machina Archetype

Dragunity Archetype

Vylon Archetype

Morphtronic Archetype

Symphonic Archetype Akiza Izinski This pack has Reptiles and support for them, Black Rose Dragon and Plant support, Psychics, and more. Gusto Archetype

Reptiles and Reptile Support

Lightsworn Archetype

Psychics and Psychic Support

Black Rose Dragon and Plant Support Jack Atlas You'll find Red Dragon Archfiend support here (different from Red Eyes Black Dragon), along with Resonator Tuners, Fortune Lady archetype, and more. Red Dragon Archfiend Support

Resonator Tuners

Ally of Justice Archetype

Infernity Archetype

Batteryman Archetype

Fortune Lady Archetype Crow Hogan Into Nordic Gods, Fabled, and Black Wing archetypes? You'll find them and then some in Crow Hogan's booster pack. Black Wing Archetype

Naturia Archetype

Mist Valley Archetype

Fabled Archetype

Nordic God Archetype

Laval Archetype Yusei Fudo The popular Stardust Dragon archetype is in Yusei Fudo's pack, along with some other archetypes. Junk Archetype

Stardust Dragon Support

T.G. Archetype

Earthbound Immortals

Malefic Archetype

Meklord Archetype Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexel

Cathy Looking for Ghostricks? You'll find them in Cathy's pack, along with Subterrors, Bujin Support, and more. Ghostrick Archetype

Train Support

Evolsaur Archetype

Hazy Flame Support

Subterror Support

Madolche Archetype

Bujin Support

Fire First Archetype

Tour Guide Cards

Droll & Lock Bird Quinton Noble Knights, Heroic Champions, Gimmick Puppets, oh my! You'll find these archetypes, along with a few more, in Quinton's pack. Gimmick Puppet Archetype

Heroic Champion Archetype

Mecha Phantom Beast Archetype

Noble Knight Archetype

Artifact Archetype

Chronomalie Archetype

Wind-Up Archetype Kite Want Galaxy-Eyes, Heretics, Evilswarm, and Inzektor archetypes? They'll be in Kite's pack, with a few others. Galaxy-Eyes Support

Photon Archetype

Heraldic Beast Archetype

Heretic Archetype

Steelswarm Archetype

Evilswarm Archetype

Inzektor Archetype Shark This pack is perfect for those who want a deck of aquatic Water-type monsters, like the Sharks/Fish/Penguin support, along with Mermail archetype, Atlanteans archetype, Weather Painter archetype, and more. Sharks/Fish/Penguins Support

Mermail Archetype

Atlantean Archetype

Battlin' Boxer Archetype

Weather Painter Archetype

Geshki Archetype

Gorgonic Archetype

Dragon Ruler Archetype Yuma Yuma is the main protagonist of the Zexal series, and like Yugi, focuses on spellcasters. You'll find the Gagaga archetype, Utopia cards, and Spellbook archetype here. Utopia Support

Gagaga, Gogogo, and Dododo

Number XYZ Cards

Spellbook Archetype Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V Gong Warrior fans will enjoy Gong's pack, as it contains the Superheavy Samurai archetype, along with Psy-Frame, Crystrons, and more. Superheavy Samurai Archetype

Shiranui

Scrap Archetype

X-Saber Archetype

Windwitch Archetype

Speedroid

Psy-Frame Archetype

Crystrons

Prediction Princess

Triamids

Fur Hires

Flower Cardians Zuzu The Zuzu pack holds the Frightfurs, Ancient Gears, Predaplant, Lunalight, and other archetypes, if you are looking for them. Frightfur Archetype

Melodious Archetype

Ancient Gear Archetype

Gem-Knight Archetype

Lunalight Archetype

Gladiator Beast Archetype

Predaplant Support Shay The incredibly OP Zoodiacs are found in Shay's pack, along with Ninjas, Phantom Knights, Sky Strikers, Paleozoics, Gears, Traprix, and much more. Raidraptor Archetype

Phantom Knight Archetype

Magical Muskateers

Ninja Support

Sylvans

Burning Abyss

Stellarknight Archetype

Paleozoic Archetype

Sky Striker Archetype

Super Quantum Support

Gears Support

Zoodiac Archetype

Constellar Archetype

Traptrix Support Declan The Declan pack contains cards for incredibly powerful decks like D/D/Ds, True Draco, Monarchs, Kozmos, and more. D/D/Ds Support

Amorphage Archetype

Mayosenju Archetype

True Draco Archetype

Monarch Archetype

Mythical Beast Archetype

Dinomist Support

Igknights Support

Kozmos Support

Qliphorts Support

Elder Entitie Archetype

Kuiju Archetype

Zefra Archetype Yuya As the main protagonist of the ARC-V series, you'll find Performapals, Odd-Eyes, basic Pendulum support, and more. Performapal Support

Astrograph Support

Odd-Eyes Archetype

Supreme King Support

Nephthys Support

Basic Pendulum Support Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

VRAINS is currently still ongoing, so there is only one booster pack (Playmaker) in this series for now. It essentially contains all of the new archetypes that were introduced since the original release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist back in 2015 on other platforms. Cyberse

Goukis

Trickstars

Altergeists

Rokkets

Borrels

Topologics

Vendreads

X-Krawlers

Orcusts

Crusadias

Salamangreat Archetype

World Chalice

World Legacy

Tindangle

Mekk-Knight Archetype

Saryuja Skull-Dread

Link Support A good starting point for beginners

I know, with all of these different archetypes, it can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're new or just returning to Yu-Gi-Oh! after a few years and haven't been keeping up with the meta of the trading card game. I think a good way to start in Link Evolution is with the first series, as it is not too complicated and you can get some good cards to make a solid deck with to get through a good chunk of the campaigns. Personally, I would recommend starting with a Red Eyes Black Dragon deck, as it is the one I'm currently using to get through the story duels. I'm in the GX series now, and it's still holding up well. Just keep going for the Joey Wheeler packs until you get enough to make a solid deck, and then continue to perfect it before moving on to another deck build. The gist of the Red Eyes deck revolves around the Joey's signature Red Eyes Black Dragon, and you'll have a ton of cards to quickly get it out on the field through Special Summon (Red Eyes Baby Dragon, The Black Stone of Legend, Return of the Red-Eyes), and keep it out there, along with other Red-Eyes cards. It's not hard to swarm the enemy with a lot of high-level Red Eyes cards in the first few turns, and it will be hard for them to get rid of your dragons, especially if they can keep coming back. Get the Xyz summon, Red-Eyes Black Flare Metal Dragon out, and your opponent will take 500 points of damage to their life points anytime they activate a card or effect until they can get rid of it. The Red-Eyes deck is pretty strong and should be beginner-friendly, and will help you get through the story duels quicker. The Blue Eyes White Dragon can also be quite strong, and the Dark Magician is quite fun to play. It's time to duel! I hope that this guide helps some of you when it comes to determining which booster packs to get. With over 9000 cards available to collect in the game, the possibilities are quite literally endless here, and there's a lot of room for experimentation. Have any tips of your own? Share them in the comments!

It's time to duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Yu-Gi-Oh! anywhere, anytime Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is the perfect way to get your Yu-Gi-Oh! fix on-the-go. Relive iconic duels from all seasons of the anime series, take part in reverse duels, duel against friends in multiplayer, play in Sealed and Draft Battles, earn card rewards, and unlock over 9000 cards from booster packs. It's all Yu-Gi-Oh!, all the time. $40 on Amazon