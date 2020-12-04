What you need to know
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, by Firefly Games, is in the App Store and part of Apple Arcade.
Pinball-meets-tower-defence game Zombie Rollers: Pinball Heroes is the latest game to arrive on Apple Arcade. The game, available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac is available for download now.
The game's a difficult one to explain – so we're probably just best watching the YouTube trailer instead!
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes from Firefly Games is a game that fuses classic pinball mechanics with tower defense gameplay. Players will hop aboard their Pinball Ballista to explore a constantly changing world as they fight zombies in a cartoon world. They'll have to stay one step ahead of the zombie plague, and fight through hordes of zombies before facing a unique Zombie Boss at the end of each run. The game content changes every run through, so players can play again and again to collect all of the characters, defeat all of the zombie bosses, and become a Pinball Warrior.
Zombie Rollers: Pinball Heroes joins the more than 130 games that are already available on Apple Arcade. All of those games are available for $4.99 per month with no in-app purchases or ads to be seen. Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription, too.
You can download the game from the App Store now.
