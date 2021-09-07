Zookeeper World brings its match-three charm to Apple Arcade this Friday

Apple Arcade is getting another new game this Friday when Zookeeper World arrives in the App Store.

Created by Kiterestu, the game sees players match three items while building and managing their very own zoo. Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the new game will offer fun for the whole family.

Let the countdown begin.



3️⃣ days until we rock on Punk Monkey-style in Zookeeper World.



Get ready: https://t.co/xXicdrENrl pic.twitter.com/VD0esDG5nf — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 7, 2021

Being an Apple Arcade game means Zookeeper World will not have any ads in-game and there will be no in-app purchases on offer, either. That isn't always something you can say about these kinds of games, unfortunately.

Zookeeper World combines fun match-3 gameplay with simulation features for players to create and manage their own zoo. Players will face a variety of challenging match-3 puzzles, collect coins, and place cute animals, equipment, and plants to increase the zoo's "Charm" to attract more visitors. As players respond to the requests of the zoo owner and visitors, their rank will increase, allowing them to expand their zoo. Players will be able to customize elements to their zoo, upgrade their animals to be unique, and much more.

Anyone looking to take the new game for a spin when it arrives can pre-register by heading to the App Store now.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Zookeeper World is just the latest game to arrive on Apple Arcade and it will be far from the last. Pried at $4.99 per month, it might just be the best value in gaming right now.