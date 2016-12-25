How to set up and transfer data to your new iPad

The minute you turn on your new iPad, you'll see a screen that says "Hello" in many different languages. That's your own, personal setup buddy, and it's here to help you make sure everything is configured and working just exactly the way you want! How to set up your new iPad

How to transfer data from your old iPad to your new iPad How to add iCloud, Google, Microsoft, and other accounts to your new iPad

Whether you use Apple's iCloud, Google's Gmail, Microsoft's Outlook or Exchange, or something else, it's easy to set up all your mail, contacts, and calendar accounts to sync to your iPad. You can enable iCloud when you first set up your new iPad, or enable any service at any time in Settings. Here's how! How to set up mail, contacts, and calendars on iPad How to use iMessage on your new iPad

iMessage is Apple's built-in instant messaging (IM) service. It lets you send text, picture, video, sound, and location quickly and easily to anyone else using iMessage on iPad, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. It makes for an incredibly powerful, unified experience, and is a great way to connect to anyone and everyone in your life. If you sign in with iCloud when you set up your iPad, you should be set up with iMessage as well. If not, you can set it up and sign in at any time, and there are a whole lot of really cool features you can start using right away. Ultimate guide to using iMessage for iPad How to make FaceTime video and audio calls on your new iPad

FaceTime is Apple's video and audio calling service, and it's even bigger and more lifelike on iPad. Think of it as a phone that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data connection instead of traditional phone lines. You can use it from any iPad, iPad, iPod touch or Mac, to call anyone else using any one of those devices. That's what makes FaceTime perfect for seeing and hearing family when you're on the road, keeping grandparents connected to grandkids, making international calls when you have no long-distance plan, getting a second opinion on that jacket while you're out shopping, and much, much more. Ultimate guide to using FaceTime on your iPad How to use the Camera on your new iPad

While not everyone has embraced iPad photography — yet! — it remains the best camera many people have with them. Maybe even you! With it, you can capture those magic moments with your family and friends, at work or at play, at home or on vacation, in your backyard or atop a mountain halfway around the world. From front- to rear-facing, still photos regular, square, or panoramic, to video and slow motion video, with built in high dynamic range (HDR), burst mode, filters, and more, the Camera app has a ton of functionality and options. Ultimate guide to using Camera on iPad How to use Notes on your new iPad