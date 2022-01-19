If you've had an iPad for a while, then you probably have a lot of important data on it. Whether it's documents and files for work or school, to your favorite photographic memories, and even game saves, it's all stuff that you probably don't want to do without. But what happens when you upgrade to the best new iPad ? How do you get all of your stuff moved over? Thankfully, Apple makes the process of how to transfer data to a new iPad pretty easy and straightforward, just like you would with your favorite iPhone too.

Use Automatic Setup to transfer data to new iPad

In iOS 11 and later, you can use any old device to set up a new iPad by transferring your old device's settings to your new device when in close physical proximity.

Select your language on your new iPad with your new and old devices in close proximity. Tap Continue on your iPad on the pop up that appears asking you to set up your new iPad with your Apple ID. Use your old iPad to scan the image that appears on your new iPad. Enter your old iPad's passcode on your new iPad. Set up Touch ID or Face ID on your new iPad. Choose whether or not to restore your new iPad from your most recent compatible backup, if that option presents itself. Choose to restore your new device from an iCloud or iTunes backup, set up as a new iPad, or transfer data from an Android device. Agree to the terms and conditions. Tap Continue under Express Settings to use Siri's settings, Find My iPhone, Location, and usage analytics that were transferred over from your old iPad. Complete the setup process for your new iPad as you normally would.

Use a Mac to transfer data to new iPad

With macOS Catalina and later, there is no longer an iTunes app. Instead, iTunes is split up into three new, standalone apps: Music, TV, and Podcasts. None of those apps handle backing up, updating, or restoring iPhones and iPads anymore on the Mac. For those tasks, you need to turn to the Finder. Of course, if you are still on macOS Mojave or earlier, the steps below are the same, except you'll use iTunes instead of the Finder.

Connect your old iPad to your Mac. Click Finder in the Dock to open a new Finder window. Click on your iPad in the sidebar. Click the checkbox next to Encrypt local backup if you want to encrypt this backup. Enter a password if you chose to encrypt your backups. Click Back Up Now and wait for the backup to complete, then disconnect your old iPad. Connect your new iPad to the same Mac that you used to back up the old one. Click your new iPad in the sidebar. Click the button next to Restore from this backup. Click on a backup from the drop-down. Click Continue.

Follow the instructions on your new iPad to finish setting it up.

Use iCloud to transfer data to new iPad

If you use iCloud to back up your iPad, you can transfer everything to your new iPad wirelessly. However, before you do that, you'll want to trigger one last manual backup on your old iPad to make sure you get everything as up-to-date as possible on your new device.

Open Settings on your old iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Tap Back Up Now.

After you back up your iPad, you'll want to get started with your new iPad and restore the older device's back up to it.

Press the Home button on your new iPad to start the setup process. Follow the instructions for initial setup. If you're looking to transfer everything from your old iPad to your new iPad, try using the Automatic Setup process in iOS 11. Tap Restore from date of most recent backup Backup to restore your latest iCloud backup when you're using Automatic Setup. Tap Agree. Finish setting up your new iPad with Siri, location, app analytics, and Apple Pay settings.

Your iPad will now restore from your iCloud backup. This could take some time.

iPads for everyone

Apple's latest iPads fill in spots in the company's tablet lineup, offering excellent performance and capabilities whether you purchase the mainstream basic iPad, the pro-like iPad Air 4, the new M1 powered iPad Pro, or even the perfectly compact iPad mini 6.