Porsche confirmed that its all-new electric sports car, the Taycan, will have Apple Music integrated right into the infotainment system.

This will be the first time an Apple Music standalone app is built right into a car. More so, it continues to peddle Porsche's focus on integrating digital entertainment into its cars.

The interaction with the app will be very simple, something both companies wanted. There will be no janky login screens or funky phone pairing. The solution they came up with was linking the owner's Apple ID with the Porsche Taycan ID, making it super seamless to log into both accounts.

Once logged in, Apple Music will sync and display the exact information—liked songs, playlists, recently played—that is on your iPhone. Taycan drivers will also be able to access Apple Music through the car's voice assistant letting them request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations.

Porsche will offer customers six free months of Apple Music, after which they'll have to be signed up for a subscription to take advantage of the in-car integration.

This won't be the end of the partnership between Apple and Porsche, in fact, it's just the beginning. CarPlay has been rolling out to the latest Porsche cars and it will also be available on the Taycan. Porsche is also planning on including the built-in Apple Music app into the rest of its lineup.

Porsche's focus on its relationship with Apple is much more understandable when you realize that over 80% of its customers own an iPhone, according to Porsche America CEO Klaus Zellmer in a statement to TechCrunch. It's also an added bonus that Porsche doesn't support Android Auto, the main competition to CarPlay.

While competition is usually better for customers, a refined experience is even better. That's exactly what they will get with the Apple Music integration into the new Taycan, which is expected to be officially unveiled in 2020.