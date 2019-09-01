Earbuds are some of the most popular styles of headphones to carry around, and it's easy to see why. They don't take up a lot of space, they stay in your ears when you need them too, and you can find a decent pair for very cheap. If you're in the market for a super affordable pair of headphones, these cheap earbuds will let you listen to your music where ever you are!

Cheap doesn't mean bad

Cheap earbuds like the ones listed above give you the freedom to listen to your tunes on the go, without having to worry about damaging or losing expensive headphones that cost hundreds of dollars. I personally am in love with my pair of Aukey EP-B40 . They sound great for the price and are the perfect gym companion thanks to their IPX4 water-resistant rating.

Of course, if you have a newer iPhone and want to replace the ones that come in the box, the Apple EarPods are a solid choice. The inline remote has a ton of functionality that only Apple can provide. Lastly, if you truly only care about getting the cheapest headphones available, the Panasonic ErgoFit are the way to go. There's only so much you can expect from a pair of earbuds that cost $8, but somehow the Panasonic ErgoFit manages to be comfortable and sound decent on a budget.

