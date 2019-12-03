As Cyber Monday winds down, I'm still finding incredible deals on different gizmos, gadgets, and grumpkins (I know, it's not a real word, but I love alliteration and I'm also getting sleepy from all this Cyber Monday shopping). My friends and family run the gamut of interests. They're not all tech fans. They're also chefs, sports fans, kids, gamers, musicians ... well, you get the point. Here are some things I'm buying as Christmas gifts that are still on sale for Cyber Monday. Instant Pot Duo 80 - $65 (54% OFF)

Instant Pot Duo 80 - $65 (54% OFF) Though I personally invested in the Ninja Foodi, a lot of the people in my family would call me a heretic for not jumping on the Instant Pot bandwagon, which is why this is my #1 gift purchase for a number of family members, even some that already have one. I've learned that you can never have too many Instant Pots, and at $76 off, I can afford to pick up a couple of them.

Fitbit Inspire - $59 (29% off) These days, it's very trendy to track your daily steps, and even brag about it on soch meeds. Your dearest friends don't have to be left out of the fun with this basic-but-feature-rich fitness band from Fitbit. It's more than just a step tracker but isn't bogged down with a lot of extra unnecessary stuff. At $20 off, it's easily a good present for just about anyone.

Ancestry DNA - $49 (59% off) I still don't understand why it's such a big deal, but most of my friends love learning about their ancient bloodline and Ancestry DNA is the #1 way to find out whether you're related to Genghis Khan (spoiler: you probably are). At a discount of $70, you can trace your lineage for less.

Ancestry DNA Trace your bloodline back to its earliest founding and discover where your family originated from with this DNA kit. $49 at Amazon

Embark: Dog DNA Test - $129 (35% off) OK, so I may not understand why humans want to trace their DNA, but I do get why you'd want to know what your doggo's bloodline is, especially if you love a mutt. Not only does Embark trace your floof's breed, but it also scans for genetic disorders and common adult-onset diseases so you can take better care of your best friend's future. At $129, it's still a pricey test, but it's $70 off for Cyber Monday, and it's the best deal I've seen so far.

Embark: Dog DNA Test Find out what breed your best friend on four legs is and check for potential genetic disorders with this DNA kit for dogs. $129 at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer - $240 (34% off) I actually bought this one as a gift for myself. Around this time of year, sometimes you just need to treat yourself. Whether you're getting this for yourself or someone else, the price is hard to beat at $124 off. The model I bought is no longer discounted, but this bundle comes with a meat grinder, which is $35 by itself, so you're getting a pretty great deal.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer Act like a professional chef in the kitchen with the most popular mixer on the market. With the included meat grinder, you can perfect your sausage recipe. $240 at Amazon

Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug Bundle - $27 (64% off) Every Christmas, I get one or more family members an Echo Dot because they're so dang cheap on Cyber Monday. This year, not only is the Dot as low as $22, but with this bundle, you're getting an Alexa-supported smart plug for basically $5, and that's on the sale price. You're looking at nearly $50 the full-price of the bundle.

Apple Pencil (1st-Generation) - $79 (20% off) Since Apple updated all of its tablets with support for the first or second-generation Apple Pencil, it's made all models worth so much more than ever before, even the iPad mini (which I love). Since most of my friends and family have a supported iPad now, I can put a big smile on their faces with a discounted Apple Pencil. Of course, even at $20 off, this is a little pricey for friends, so it's for my besties.

Star Wars Monopoly - $14 (53% off) I can speak from personal experience that people can easily make the wrong choice when it comes to buying a present for a Star Wars fan. Depending on what they collect, they may be secretly disappointed in your choice of character. This Star Wars Monopoly, on the other hand, is universally welcome into any household. It's a great family board game, and Star Wars fans get to live out their dreams of buying up every star in a galaxy far, far away. At a $16 discount, you've got money to spare to invest in Naboo.

Star Wars Monopoly Combine the most popular board game in the world with the most popular sci-fi movie in the world and you've got a guaranteed winner under the tree. $14 at Amazon

NFL 16-can cooler - From $13 (up to 43% off) If there's one universal thing that all football fans love, it's a cold-cold one (alcoholic or non) and this handy cooler lets you pack enough for yourself and your buddies to get through the game. Prices vary, depending on the team you choose, but if you're lucky, you can get a team cooler for less than $13.

NFL 16-can cooler Get the NFL fan in your life something to cool them down when things get heated up. From $13 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $25 (50% 0ff) Look, we all know that the Apple TV 4K is the superior streaming box, but not everyone can afford the premium price. The Fire TV Stick streams a lot of the same content, even if the user interface is a bit ... meh. So, if you want to give the gift of cord cutting and want to keep the price low, throw this HDMI stick into their stockings at $25 off.