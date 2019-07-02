Back to school time is in the air, which is when many families and students decide to purchase a new MacBook. Before making a purchase, there are a few things to keep in mind and consider. Happy shopping! Decide on a screen size first and portability

Currently, Apple has three laptop lines, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Each product line is somewhat distinct for offering different screen sizes. Your first decision should be to decide on the screen size you want. If you want a 13.3-inch model, you'll have to decide whether to get a MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro based on other specifications. Along with screen size, be aware of the weight of the machine and how that could affect portability. All of today's MacBook models are lighter than past models. However, some remain heavier than the others. Especially for those on a large campus, there's a big difference in carrying a 2 pound MacBook and 4 pound 15-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook MacBook Air MacBook Pro Release date June 2017 October 2018 May 2019 Display sizes 12-inches 13.3 inches 13.3 inches and 15.4 inches Retina Entire lineup One non-Retina model Entire lineup Processors Intel Core m3/i5 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5/i7/i9 RAM 8GB/16GB 8GB/16GB 8GB/16GB or 16GB/32GB Storage 256GB or 512GB SSD 128GB to 1.5TB 256GB to 4GB Weight 2.03 pounds 2.75 pounds 3.02 pounds and 4.02 pounds Color choices 3 3 2 Starting price $1299 $1199 $1799

It has been over two years since Apple updated its MacBook lineup. It's possible (but not confirmed) that it will announce a new MacBook before the end of the year. Buy as much processor speed as you can afford Apple doesn't allow you to swap out parts on any of the current MacBook models. With this in mind, zero in on what you can afford and go with it -- starting with the processor speed. Expect to pay around $200 more as you move up to a better processor. However, don't go overboard. If you're only purchasing a new laptop to take notes and write reports, save yourself some money and purchase less. Conversely, if you're planning on doing creative work using an Adobe product or something like Final Cut Pro, go with a bigger processor. Same goes for RAM

Deciding how much computer memory to buy is also crucial. Random access memory, or RAM, is your system's short-term data storage. The larger the RAM, the quicker your computer can access data. Additionally, the more programs your system is running, the more memory you'll need. Again, Apple doesn't let you change RAM on MacBooks after purchase, so you'll want to choose wisely. How about storage? With the advent of cloud-based computing, the amount of onboard storage on computers isn't nearly as significant as it was just a few years ago. With this in mind, I recommend not purchasing the minimum storage that's available on any given MacBook. That number, which currently stands at 128GB, probably isn't enough for most people over the long-term. Conversely, having over 1TB of storage on a laptop is perhaps too much for most folks. Consider a portable hard drive You should back up your MacBook regularly using the built-in Time Machine feature. For this, you should invest in a portal hard drive. These come in various sizes and price points with many often being on sale. Get a case MacBooks are beautiful devices. Unfortunately, they are also fragile. To protect your investment, be sure to purchase a case or bag.

Best MacBook Pro cases Do buy AppleCare+ Buying a MacBook isn't cheap; replacing parts without a warranty is also expensive. Each Apple laptop comes with one year of hardware repair coverage. I recommend purchasing AppleCare+ to extend that coverage to three years. You can buy your coverage at the time of purchase or at any time during the first year. AppleCare+ for MacBook/MacBook Air, $249

AppleCare+ for 15-inch MacBook Pro, $379 Yes, education pricing is available

Year-round Apple provides discounts to qualifying higher-education students, parents purchasing on behalf of higher-education students, and faculty and staff at higher-education and K-12 institutions. In the lead-up to new school years throughout the world, Cupertino typically adds extra incentives to convince you to buy through them. In 2018, for example, it offered the choice of free BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of any new MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, or Mac Pro. It also offered free BeatsX or Powerbeats3 Wireless with an educational purchase of an iPad Pro. Apple hasn't yet announced its 2019 offerings, although they should be announced soon. When they do, the incentive will almost certainly be available through the end of September or early October. Promotions are available through Apple's online store, retail stores, and authorized campus stores. Apple's education site But check Amazon, too After years of bickering, Amazon and Apple began playing nice with one another at the end of 2018. Since then, Amazon has fast become one of the most popular places online to purchase Apple products, including a full line-up of current and past MacBook models. Amazon has been aggressive when it comes to discounting Apple products. However, don't expect to see huge discounts on current models. Instead, the largest deals can be found on new past models, which are always marked as Previous Model. At the time of this writing, for example, you should expect to pay hundreds of dollars less on a 2018 MacBook than its original retail price. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether the older model has the specs that you need. Typically, however, Apple only offers minor hardware changes between products year-to-year. A word of caution: Be on the lookout from Apple products on Amazon marked Renewed. These products are not new. According to Amazon:

Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products are not Apple certified but have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

