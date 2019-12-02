If you bought a new Nintendo Switch, or you know someone that's getting one for Christmas, now is the perfect time to add on some great accessories. There are dozens of Cyber Monday deals happening right now that won't be available much longer. TFY Car Headrest Mount for Nintendo Switch - $15 (20% 0ff)

TFY Car Headrest Mount for Nintendo Switch - $15 (20% 0ff) Plop the kids down in the back seat and keep them occupied for hours as you travel to grandmother's house for the holidays with this headrest mount. It's discounted by $4, which you can put toward a digital download game.

8Bitdo Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch - $15 (25% off) If you already have your own Gamecube gamepad (or an original NES, SNES, SFC, or Wii controller), this amazing adapter connects it to your Nintendo Switch so you can play old-school on any game you want. It's discounted by $5 for Cyber Monday only.

EdSAP Controller for Nintendo Switch - $29 (15% off) Nintendo's own Pro Controller is a pretty penny, but you can get this third-party version for a fraction of the price. Plus, at $5 off on Cyber Monday, the deal gets even sweeter.

EdSAP Controller Play like a pro at half the price of Nintendo's Pro Controller.

PowerA Controller for Nintendo Switch - $42.50 (15% off) If you're a fan of the Legend of Zelda, this pretty ditty should catch your eye. PowerA is a popular third-party Nintendo Switch accessory maker, and they've got the market on all things Zelda. Take $7.50 off the full price for a nice little Cyber Monday discount.

PowerA Controller Link to the past, your awakening, and everything in between with this Zelda themed controller for Nintendo Switch.

MayBest Nintendo Switch case and Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $14 (15% off) A brand new Nintendo Switch controller needs some protection. This slim case is minimalist and trustworthy. With thick inside padding and raised forms for the Joy-Cons, you can be sure your Switch won't be damaged. This case also includes a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors and all for 15% off.

MayBest Nintendo Switch case Protect your Switch without paying a hefty price for it. With this bundle, you'll also get two tempered glass screen protectors.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe Wired Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch - $18 (28% off) PDP is one of few third-party accessory makers that are officially licensed by Nintendo, so this Zelda themed Pro Controller is a perfect fit for your Zelda themed Nintendo Switch. It's on sale for Cyber Monday at $7.00 off, so pick one up while they last. This is a controller that also comes with a second faceplate, so you can switch up your themes.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Digital code] - $40 (33% off) If you haven't already heard, BotW was the Best Game of 2017, and it single-handedly popularized the Nintendo Switch right out of the gate. It's a beautiful open-world game filled with dozens of quests and dungeons for Link to experience. The digital download of BotW is on sale for $20 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

YCCSKY HDMI Adapter for Nintendo Switch - $19 (15% 0ff) Don't worry about bringing your entire Nintendo Switch dock with you. Hook up this HDMI adapter, and you can connect your Switch to any TV set. This also has a USB-A and USB-C port. It's a mini-hub. It's 15% off this Cyber Monday.

YCCSKY HDMI Adapter Use this mini hub as a convenient way to play your Nintendo Switch on someone else's TV, plus you can connect any accessories that require USB-A or USB-C.

Selieve Gaming Headset - $21 (20% off) This noise-canceling headset is perfect for Nintendo Switch. It has a 3.5mm cable, which is the most efficient way to listen to audio on your Switch. You can get it on sale for 20% off for Cyber Monday today only.

Selieve Gaming Headset Plug into your Nintendo Switch and listen to games at full volume without upsetting the person sitting next to you.

PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - $10 (33% off) Liven up your comfort grips with a little bit of pizazz. These red comfort grips work just like Nintendo's brand. The side wings make it easier for you to play solo while your grip is locked up in its dock. You can get this lovely accessory for $5 off today.