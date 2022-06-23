Apple's 12-inch MacBook was a much-loved if much-maligned part of its notebook lineup until it was discontinued in 2019. Now rumors are beginning to suggest that it is getting ready for a comeback. And this time it's going to have Apple silicon, not a power-hungry Intel chip, at its heart.

12-inch MacBook display

Based on claims made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook will come with a 12-inch display, although exact measurements aren't clear at this time. Given Apple's current move toward a notch design and stretching the display to the corners of the notebook's lid, it's possible we could see a slightly larger panel used.

However, display analyst Ross Young isn't so sure, saying that Apple's strategy appears to be to release Macs with screens of 13 inches and larger, while everything below that is an iPad of some sort. Apple's strategies can and do change, of course, so that's something to keep in mind here.

12-inch MacBook processor

Apple's move to M2 silicon is now underway following the announcement of the latest MacBook Air and the arrival of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. That means that we can safely expect the 12-inch MacBook to go the same route — but there's a spanner in the works. Leaker Majin Bu believes that M2 Pro or M2 Max chips could be possible, making it more of a 12-inch MacBook Pro.

According to what my resource reported, Apple is working on a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that will be released in 2023. We do not know the processor yet but it is supposed to be equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max, this suggests that it could join to the new 14 and 16 inch lineup. pic.twitter.com/e5T6Xu0p3C — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 10, 2022

Apple's previous 12-inch MacBook was a low-powered Intel machine and one that didn't have a fan to boot. A fanless design is possible with M2 chips, but the M2 Pro and M2 Max are unlikely to be capable of staying cool in such an environment.

12-inch MacBook design

In terms of looks, little has been shared via the few leaks we've seen so far. However, it seems likely that Apple would seek to make the 12-inch MacBook into a smaller version of the refreshed MacBook Air — unless claims of a more Pro-focus turn out to be accurate, that is. If this machine is indeed a 12-inch MacBook Pro, expect more subdued color options and a thicker design to accommodate fans.