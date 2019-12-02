Apple added support in Apple Arcade for the incredibly popular DualShock 4 Playstation controller. It makes gaming on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV an absolute dream. It normally sells for about $65, but on Cyber Monday, we're seeing huge discounts that make it worth it to upgrade to this fantastic controller, even if you don't own a PlayStation 4.
- Midnight Blue
- Jet Black
- Red Camo
- Steel Black
- Magma Red
- Rose Gold
- Titanium Blue
- Glacier White
- Blue Camo
- Green Camo
- Gold
- Crystal
- Fortnight Black (Bundle)
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Midnight Blue at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Jet Black
Normally priced at $60, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Jet Black at 35% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Camo
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Red Camo at 38% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Steel Black
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Steel Black at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Magma Red
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Magma Red at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Rose Gold
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Rose Gold at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Titanium Blue
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Titanium Blue at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Glacier White
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Glacier White at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Blue Camo
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Blue Camo at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Camo Green
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Camo Green at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Gold
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Gold at 40% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Crystal
Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Crystal at 27% off.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Fortnite Black
Normally priced at $60, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Fornite Black at 35% off.
