Apple added support in Apple Arcade for the incredibly popular DualShock 4 Playstation controller. It makes gaming on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV an absolute dream. It normally sells for about $65, but on Cyber Monday, we're seeing huge discounts that make it worth it to upgrade to this fantastic controller, even if you don't own a PlayStation 4.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday

  • Midnight Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Red Camo
  • Steel Black
  • Magma Red
  • Rose Gold
  • Titanium Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Blue Camo
  • Green Camo
  • Gold
  • Crystal
  • Fortnight Black (Bundle)

DualShock 4 controller Deals

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Midnight Blue at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Jet Black

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Jet Black

Normally priced at $60, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Jet Black at 35% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Camo

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Camo

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Red Camo at 38% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Steel Black

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Steel Black

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Steel Black at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Magma Red

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Magma Red

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Magma Red at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Rose Gold

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Rose Gold

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Rose Gold at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Titanium Blue

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Titanium Blue

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Titanium Blue at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Glacier White

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Glacier White

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Glacier White at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Blue Camo

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Blue Camo

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Blue Camo at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Camo Green

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Camo Green

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Camo Green at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Gold

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Gold

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Gold at 40% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Crystal

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Crystal

Normally priced at $65, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Crystal at 27% off.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Fortnite Black

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Fornite Black

Normally priced at $60, you can get the DualShock 4 controller in Fornite Black at 35% off.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.