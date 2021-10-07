What you need to know
- A new Apple TV+ app has been released for 2016 and 2017 LG TVs.
- The new app can be used to stream Apple TV+ content, but there are no iTunes movies or TV shows.
Apple has a new app out, but it's only available for 2016 and 2017 TVs. Say hello to the new Apple TV+ app.
Most TVs have an Apple TV app, rather than Apple TV+. That app plays host to Apple's streaming service as well as the iTunes content people have bought or rented. That, strangely, isn't the case here.
First spotted by Twitter user Bartłomiej Wiśniowski and shared by FlatpanelsHD, the new app is solely there to stream Apple TV+ content, meaning there are no options for watching content that has been bought or rented via iTunes — no TV shows, no movies. It's Apple TV+ all day baby!
Apple's official list of supported devices has not been updated to reflect the fact but LG has confirmed the news. The app is now available from LG's content store in many regions, according to user reports in Germany, Nordics, and Poland.
While perfect for watching the latest episodes of Ted Lasso or Foundation this is no good if you want to watch those movies you bought way back when. Still, it's a start, right?
