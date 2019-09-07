Every year, around this time of the year especially, rumors start swirling of a new iPhone SE on the horizon. Will Apple bring back the smaller and less expensive 4-inch iPhone? Is this the year we finally get our SE back? Apple knows there are still people that love the smaller form factor. When Apple put brand new iPhone SE's on their virtual shelves in the clearance bin , they sold out ... twice! Just because a small, but vocal, segment of the iPhone buying population champions the iPhone SE, doesn't mean it's worth Apple's time and effort. I don't think we'll see another four-inch iPhone and it breaks my heart a little every time those rumors pop up.

Until last year the iPhone SE was still available new at Apple but hadn't been spec bumped. It was the low-cost model. The replacement for the iPhone 5C, if you will. It came out in 2016 and died in 2018. A beloved phone that left us all too soon. It had a following, mainly from those of us that loved the slight size more than the larger 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7 or 8. When the iPhone X came out, we should have known it was doomed.

The iPhone X, and now the iPhone XS, is the perfect compromise for four-inch form factor fans. It's not perfect. It's not the SE, but it's a good alternative with the slim profile that's only about a half-inch wider than the iPhone SE. With this ultra-fast technologically advanced handset that's only slightly wider than our beloved, of course, we were going to make the switch.

By 2018, when Apple launched the iPhone XS lineup, we said goodbye to our old friend, the iPhone SE. It wasn't the iPhone X's fault. There were a number of reasons Apple let it go.

First, the iPhone SE was still chugging along with the A9 processor, which Apple did away with, updating older iPads with newer chipsets. Though there are still some devices, like the iPad mini 4 and iPod touch, that run older processors, those aren't daily computing devices. We need max power for all the work we put our phones through.

Second, whether I or you want to admit it or not, more and more people are moving away from the smaller phone, replacing it with a larger screen because that screen just looks so dang good. I've been away from the iPhone SE for two years and every time I boot up that little thing, I'm very aware of how small the screen is. Everything looks cramped and ill-fitting by comparison.

Third, iOS, the iPhone's operating system, is designed with larger screens in mind. Remember when the News app got a major update with iOS 11? The formatting was all funny and overlapping on the iPhone SE in the beta. Yes, the News app team fixed it in time for the public launch, but it's evidence that building apps and operating systems for a four-inch phone has become a burden and might not be worth the effort.

Stop with the new iPhone SE rumors already!