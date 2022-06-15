A new report from insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that a new 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple is reportedly working on may arrive in the second quarter of 2023, sporting the M2 and M2 Pro chips.

Kuo said Wednesday:

Prediction updates: 1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later. 2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter). 3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet.

The news follows a report from March stating that Apple is working on a new 15-inch model of the MacBook Air to accompany the 13-inch model that was unveiled at WWDC 2022.

That report was backed up by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg last week, a reliable insider who stated that a new larger version of the MacBook Air was planned for next year.

According to reports, it will have a 15.2-inch display, and no ProMotion or mini-LED display features.

We've not heard any news about processors until today, with Kuo anticipating they will feature the M2 and M2 Pro versions of Apple silicon, which were also unveiled last week with 10 GPU cores and more unified memory. Apple's 'Pro' delivers twice the power of the base-model M-series, as is the case in the M1 Pro.

Kuo believes this will launch in Q2 of 2023, anytime between Apple's standard March event and WWDC.

He also stated he has heard no plans of a rumored 12-inch MacBook that was postulated by Mark Gurman recently. He is the second analyst after Ross Young to talk down these claims.

Apple unveiled a fantastic new MacBook Air last week. It boasts the second generation of M2 with the aforementioned improvements, as well as a new design, 1080p webcam, and more. It will also benefit from all of the power of macOS Ventura when Apple rolls out the next iteration of macOS to the public.