Normally, anything involving an iPhone that runs into the crazy money category, it involved the Russians at Caviar. But not this time. This time we have the Volonic Valet 3 Limited Edition Solid 18K Yellow Gold And Vicuna Wool Wireless Charging Pad.

And it sells for $250,000.

But hey, at least it charges three things at once! That's more than AirPower managed.

The Volonic Valet 3 is an elegant position-free wireless charging solution that can be completely customized to match your unique lifestyle using a variety of beautiful high-end materials. This functional, yet fashionable work of art will keep your Qi-enabled devices powered while adding a touch of luxurious sophistication to your chosen room.

Speaking of AirPower, this charger has Aira FreePower instead. I kid you not.

Featuring Aira FreePower® technology, the Volonic Valet 3 offers a full-surface position-free wireless charging experience capable of powering up to three Qi-enabled devices simultaneously including smartphones, earbuds and portable chargers.

T'riffic. Anyway, your $250,000 gets you a pad that can power three devices at once, including AirPods and whatnot. The total charging speed is 22.5W, and yeah, it's covered in gold and wool. Really, what more do you need to know? Oh, the materials.

The wool sounds pretty special.

The Golden Fleece of the Andes is known for it's impeccable softness and lightness, that can only be fully justified through touch.

The gold is, well, gold. But not just any gold. This is luxury gold.

As the emblem of luxury in any culture, the metal is equally known for being the most malleable of all precious metals.

That's it. I can't anymore. I'm off to see what Amazon Warehouse deals I can find to cleanse the palate. You? I'd suggest checking out our collection of the best wireless charging pads instead.