With 8GB of RAM, Intel's 10th-generation Core i% processor, and 256GB of storage, this 27-inch iMac is the perfect replacement for that old desktop you've been clinging to for years.

While there has been a lot of talk about the new M1-chip MacBooks that went on sale earlier this month, the iMac got a new update earlier in the year that made it the best Mac desktop ever. With Intel's new 10th-generation Comet Lake processors now powering the machine, a 1080p FaceTime camera, a 5K Retina display, and solid-state drives (SSD) replacing the Fusion drives, the 27-inch iMac is the best it has ever been. Plus, for Black Friday , the base model is a whole $250 cheaper!

This is the question on everyone's minds right now, and it's a completely valid question. After all, the new M1 MacBooks have received plenty of early praise, and we know that eventually, the iMac will sport an Apple-made chip. However, there are a few main reasons you may not want to wait.

If you're running a pretty old iMac right now, and are worried it's on its last legs, this is the best iMac you can buy right now. We have no idea when an Apple Silicon iMac will be coming. It could be early 2021, or it could be a whole year away — all we know for certain is that one day it will come. If you have been putting off getting a new model, and can't wait any longer, this is the iMac to get.

We know that the M1 Mac mini and MacBooks have been received pretty positively, but any transition from old tech to new tech is bound to have a few hiccups. It's entirely possible that certain apps you may need for your day-to-day operations may not function properly or suffer from technical glitches until developers have a chance to update for the new hardware. If you're nervous about being a brand new iMac that has a brand new chip in it, there's no reason not to jump on this deal while you can.

Lastly, the price. Macs, especially the newest models, rarely go on sale at all, let alone for $250 less. Not only is this the best Mac deal we've seen this Black Friday, but it's also one of the best Apple Black Friday deals period. There's so much to love about the 27-inch iMac (2020), and I promise you if you pick on up this weekend, not only will you be getting a killer price, you'll also be happy with the product.