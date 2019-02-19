There are plenty of great things you can do with Apple Watch beyond checking the time or sending messages: Here are 28 amazing tips and tricks about that new wearable device on your wrist!

General tips 1. Wake to your last-used app By default, when you flick your wrist, Apple Watch will wake and show the time. If you'd instead rather it go back to whatever you were doing before it going to sleep, you can change that setting by going to Settings > General > Wake Screen. From here, scroll down to the section On Screen Raise Show Last. Choices include While in Sessions, Within 2 Minutes of Last Use, Within 1 Hour of Last Use, and Always.

2. Make the on-screen text larger With such a tiny device, sometimes you want the option for bigger text at your disposal. Apple makes this easy in its accessibility settings; to change the text on your Watch, go to Settings > Brightness & Text Size, and adjust to your liking. You can also choose a specialty Big Text watch face if all you're interested in is seeing the time in large numerals.

3. Mute alerts with your palm If you have sound enabled on the Watch, you can keep it from annoying the outside world with notification sounds: If it goes off in a place, you'd rather it not, you can cover the display with your hand for three seconds or more to instantly mute any new sounds. To turn this on, you'll need to visit the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then go to My Watch > Sounds & Haptics > Cover to Mute. 4. Hide watch apps To hide third-party apps from showing up on your Apple Watch, go into the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and make sure you're in the My Watch section. Scroll down to the section called Installed on Apple Watch. Tap the apps you'd like to delete by toggling to the off position. Even though you've removed their Watch interfaces, those apps will remain installed on your iPhone unless you delete them from that device, as well.

5. Find your iPhone with your Watch Can't find your iPhone? Don't sweat it — the Apple Watch can help you track it down. From your Watch face, swipe up to activate Control Center. From here, tap the Ping iPhone button in blue to have it make a noise.

6. Quickly access Zoom and VoiceOver Want Zoom or VoiceOver to be quickly available on your Watch? You can turn on the triple-click Accessibility shortcut to automatically activate either Zoom mode or VoiceOver. To do so, visit the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then go to My Watch > General > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut. From here, you can choose which you'd like to automatically activate on triple-click. Siri can also turn VoiceOver on or off with a verbal command — just ask your Watch.

7. Take a screenshot Want to memorialize that Digital Touch drawing or Activity achievement? You can take a screenshot on your Apple Watch by quickly and simultaneously pressing both the side button and Digital Crown. 8. Force Apple Watch to restart If your Watch is misbehaving, you can turn it off by pressing and holding the side button until you see the Power Off slider, then drag it across the screen. If your Watch is entirely frozen, you can perform a force reboot by holding both the side button and Digital Crown for at least ten seconds, until you see the Apple logo. Timekeeping 9. Save custom watch faces Not only can you customize Apple's default Watch faces by using Force Touch on the Watch display, but you can also save customized faces for future use. To do so, Force Touch on the Watch display once more, then swipe all the way to the left and tap the New plus button. From there, you can customize the new version of your watch face to your liking. To delete a custom watch face, swipe up.

10. Set your watch five minutes fast Like being early for your appointments? You can manually set the watch face to display five minutes fast — it won't affect your alarms, notifications, or clocks from other countries, but it'll show on the Watch face. To do this, go to Settings > Time > +0 min, then turn the Digital crown to advance the time ahead up to 59 minutes.

11. Turn off snooze for your alarms Don't trust yourself to wake up on time? You can disable the Snooze button on Apple Watch by going into Alarm app on the device and tapping on the alarm time you'd like to change. Toggle so snooze isn't an option.

Communication 12. Pre-compose custom Messages responses You can't type directly on your Apple Watch, but you can set up a few pre-composed responses via your iPhone that you can tap on during conversations to auto-send. To do so, visit the Apple Watch app, then go to My Watch > Messages > Default Replies. You can change this list and add/remove pre-composed responses at any time.

13. Always send your dictated text as audio When you reply to a message with your voice, your Apple Watch offers one of two choices: sending it as dictated text or sending your dictation as an audio clip. If you prefer that your messages always send as audio clips or always as dication, you can make this happen by visiting the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then going to My Watch > Messages > Audio Messages. 14. Share your location in Messages with Force Touch Want to send your friend your current location while you're out and about? From your Messages conversation, Force Touch the display and tap Send Location.

15. Hold a call until you can find your iPhone While taking phone calls on the Apple Watch is pretty futuristic-feeling, it's not always practical. If you get a call on your Watch that you want to pick up, but your phone's not in easy reach, and you don't want to start it on your Watch, you can tap Answer on iPhone to place the call on hold until you can find your device. The person on the other end will hear a short repeated sound until you can get to your iPhone. 16. Turn on Walkie-Talkie You need to activate the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch to use it. To do so, go into the Walkie-Talk app on the wearable device and turn on the Available toggle. Otherwise, people won't be able to reach you using the tool. Productivity 17. Clear all your notifications with Force Touch Though you can swipe left to delete an individual notification from the Notifications screen, you can also get rid of all your notification alerts in one tap. First, swipe down from the display to access Notifications, then Force Touch the display to bring up the Clear All option. 18. Flag Mail messages with Force Touch There's no way to compose a new email on the Watch owing to its relative impracticability as an email machine, but you can flag messages you want to reply to later with ease. Just Force Touch on a mail message, then tap Flag. 19. Choose what mailboxes show up on your Watch Don't want to be inundated with notifications and info from all your mailboxes? You can choose specific mailboxes to show up on the Watch from the iPhone app. Just go to My Watch > Mail > Include Mail.