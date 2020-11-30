If you're in the hunt for a GoPro this holiday season, then look no further than this HERO8 Black holiday bundle, currently on sale for $299 at Best Buy. For that, you can get a GoPro HERO8 Black action camera, along with a bunch of awesome accessories including an extension pole +tripod, head strap, spare battery, and a 32GB microSD card!

The Hero8 was released last fall and offers pretty great improvements over the previous generations. More so than ever, the GoPro is designed to travel with you. It's a more pocketable design and has folding fingers at the base so you can easily swap mounts. The side door makes changing out the rechargeable battery that much faster, and the lens is twice as impact resistant. It can record videos in a max resolution of 4K with 60 fps and take 12MP still photos.

If you're using the GoPro the way it was meant to be used, you're probably running around or biking or doing something very active. That means image stabilization has to be a priority. The Hero8 uses HyperSmooth 2.0 to provide three levels of stabilization, including a boost that helps you get the smoothest video possible. The technology works at all resolutions and frame rates, and it features in-app horizon leveling as well. The included accessories in the holiday bundle also help to stabilize your shot and make every video you take look stellar.

Shoot time-lapse that is super stabilized with TimeWarp 2.0. It can automatically adjust speed based on motion, scene detection, and lighting. Slow it down in real-time to focus on interesting moments and then speed it back up. Whether you're using photo or video, the camera has LiveBurst that records 1.5 seconds before and after every moment so you can find the perfect frame.