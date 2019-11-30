Black Friday can be overwhelming given the sheer volume of deals available on the web, which is why we’ve listed five top-rated, significantly-discounted deals that may have fallen off your holiday radar. 1. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $60 This 3-speed turntable offers warm, rich sound along with a wide range of modern connectivity options. 2. Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds

MSRP: $249 | Sale Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $199 The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking. 4. Flume Smart Home Water Monitor