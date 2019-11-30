Black Friday can be overwhelming given the sheer volume of deals available on the web, which is why we’ve listed five top-rated, significantly-discounted deals that may have fallen off your holiday radar.
MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $60
This 3-speed turntable offers warm, rich sound along with a wide range of modern connectivity options.
MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $79 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $63.20
Enjoy up to 150 hours of wireless HiFi sound with these waterproof earbuds that sport a discrete design.
MSRP: $249 | Sale Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $199
The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking.
MSRP: $199 | Sale Price: $169 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $135.20
Help the environment and save money on your water bill by using this easy-to-install smart water monitor that lets you track your usage from your phone.
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $16 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $13
Go retro with this mini gaming console that comes packed with over 260 classic games.
