Apple held the annual iPhone event on October 13, 2020, and I'm super excited to get my hands on the iPhone 12, specifically, the iPhone 12 Pro. I already pre-ordered my iPhone 12 Pro on October 16, the moment they went live. If you're undecided on whether you should pick up the iPhone 12 or not, here are a few of the reasons why I'm upgrading from my iPhone 11 Pro. The (old) new design

Do you remember when the iPhone 4 through iPhone 5 series had those chamfered, flat edges on the sides? I absolutely loved those flat edges, because for me, they felt easier to hold, and I liked the fact that the iPhone could stand up by itself on a flat surface if you needed it to for photos or the like. With the iPhone 12 going back to the flat edges, I'm ecstatic. It's a classic design that I honestly think stands up to the test of time nicely. The curved edges on the iPhone 6 and later don't quite feel as good, they're more slippery, and I can't have the phone freely stand up by itself. Not everyone is a fan, but I certainly am, and the flat sides are definitely one of the reasons I can't wait to get my iPhone 12 Pro. Improved cameras

Instead of using a standalone digital camera, I simply use my iPhone for all photos. To me, it's all about convenience, and as long as Apple continues to improve the camera system on the iPhone, I'll continue to buy them. It's just way easier for me to carry my iPhone around than a big clunky DSLR or point-and-shoot. Even though I bought the iPhone 12 Pro for the camera, I must say that I'm disappointed that Apple has slid back on making the Pro and Pro Max equals when it comes to camera capabilities. The iPhone 12 Pro falls just a tiny bit short of the iPhone 12 Pro Max's powerhouse camera system, which has bigger sensors and more optical zoom. I much prefer when Apple made the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have the same camera, and the only difference was the screen size and battery life. I hope that this isn't a sign of Apple creating differences between the two just to sell one over the other because not everyone wants to use a gigantic phone. Anyways... The camera improvements from the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone 12 Pro may not be as significant, but as a mobile photographer, every little bit counts. The iPhone 12 Pro camera will still have improved sensors over last year's models, which is a given. But I'm also very interested in the new 4x optical zoom with the telephoto lens, Night Mode for the ultra-wide lens, Night Mode Timelapse, and Night Mode and Deep Fusion for the TrueDepth camera. The biggest one, Night mode for the ultra-wide lens, is the first thing I want to try out. I really enjoyed using the ultra-wide lens on my iPhone 11 Pro when I needed it, but I was sad when I used it at night because the images would appear fuzzy since there is a lack of focus pixels and Night Mode. Since Night Mode now works with the ultra-wide lens, I'm excited to see how sharp and crisp those low-light Ultra Wide photos turn out. The same goes for the Night Mode for the front-facing TrueDepth camera — maybe those selfies I take at night won't look as bad. The Apple ProRAW feature also sounds exciting. It won't be available at launch, but having the option to shoot in a RAW format on your iPhone without having to download third-party apps is going to be huge. It also opens up shooting in RAW to many more people who are not professional photographers. And while I don't shoot a ton of video, the ability to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision, as well as slo-mo video at 1080p at 240fps, is also very impressive. Behold the power of...magnets!

MagSafe was certainly something that no one was expecting from the iPhone 12 event, but here we are. I fondly remember when Apple used MagSafe for the MacBook lineup (in fact, I'm still using a 2013 rMBP with MagSafe), and it was sad when MagSafe seemed to go the way of the dinosaur. But it's back, baby! With MagSafe on the iPhone 12, it's basically a ring of magnets in the back of the iPhone. This allows your device to easily align and connect to MagSafe wireless chargers, and any MagSafe compatible accessories can magically attach and stay put on the back of your iPhone. If you're using a MagSafe compatible case, then MagSafe accessories will work with it too.

MagSafe was not on my iPhone 12 bingo card, but I am open to making life easier with magnets. I'm eager to test out some MagSafe accessories with my iPhone 12 Pro and can't wait to see what other cool MagSafe accessories accessory companies can develop. That Pacific Blue is gorgeous