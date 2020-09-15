If there's one thing we know from covering Apple events all these years, its that some smaller details get missed if you aren't paying close attention. Here are five things you may have missed today is you were only skimming the news!

If you weren't hiding under a rock, you likely heard all the big announcements at Apple's September 15 event like the iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and more.

While Apple focused a lot on the Blood Oxygen app, new processor, brighter screen, and the new fancy colors you can get the Apple Watch Series 6, they weren't a lot of attention on Apple's U1 chip being a part of the new hardware.

Of course, the U1 chip is an ultra-wideband chip that is meant to have improved location tracking features and was included in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models last year. This is the first Apple Watch model to get the chip and the only one. The newly announced Apple Watch SE does not have the chip.

Lots of speculation that the U1 chip is what will be needed to work with the rumored AirTags Bluetooth trackers to be able to locate the items.

Apple Watch SE is a great value

For the first time, the SE designation is being used on an Apple product that isn't a phone. By now, you've likely heard about the Apple Watch SE, but what you may have missed is just how great of a deal it seems to be.

It has almost all the features of the Apple Watch Series 6 — only missing Blood Oxygen and ECG apps — but it does come in fewer colors and materials. It may have the old Apple Watch Series 5 processor, but all-in-all, the $120 price difference makes it a compelling product.

The death of the Apple Watch charging brick

We've been hearing rumblings of Apple getting rid of charging bricks in its products for a while now, but there's been a ton of speculation that the upcoming iPhone 12 would be the first product to do so —turns out that was wrong.

As stated at Apple's September 15 event, the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and surprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 3 all will now ship with the power brick it typically comes with. You will still get the USB charger in the box that you can plug into an existing charger you own or a USB port on your computer, but that's it.

Apple has cited that it's doing this to cut down on its environmental impact, as it says the AC adapter has an increased chance of becoming electronic waste.

iPad Air 4 Touch ID changes