If you’re still browsing the web without the protection of a VPN, you’re leaving your device open to a growing number of cyberattacks that can compromise everything from your credit card numbers to your banking information. These top-tier VPNs offer unlimited protection without inhibiting your browsing speed, and each one is available at a significant discount on or before Black Friday.

1. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $499   |   Sale Price: $39 (92% off)

This best-selling VPN keeps your devices fully protected regardless of whether you’re on a private network or browsing on a public connection. You’ll be able to surf with no limits on bandwidth and access a growing number of over 400 super-secure servers across the globe.

2. FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices)

MSRP: $1,200   |   Sale Price: $25 (97% off)

FastestVPN lives up to its name by allowing you to browse at full speed on up to ten devices at once. This VPN utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 200+ servers, and the built-in ad-blocker allows you to work distraction-free at all times.

3. Ivacy VPN: 5-Year Subscription

MSRP: $899   |   Sale Price: $20 (97% off)

With the latest and most powerful security parameters, Ivacy VPN comes loaded with 256-bit encryption services and allows you to quick-connect to over 1,000 servers located in over 50 countries. You’ll even be able to bypass those obnoxious content filters when you travel overseas, so you can access your favorite streaming services abroad hassle-free.

4. Windscribe VPN Pro Subscriptions

MSRP: $324   |   Sale Price: $60 (81% off)

This super-fast VPN blocks ads and trackers while keeping you hidden from prying eyes—even government agencies that want to gather your data. You’ll also be able to torrent securely without having to worry about ISP snooping.

5. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $900   |   Sale Price: $40 (95% off)

VPNSecure is a zero-logging service that offers unparalleled privacy. You’ll be able to torrent securely, block ads and trackers, and hide your IP address when your traveling overseas in order to keep up with your favorite streaming content.

Prices are subject to change.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!