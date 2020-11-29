Today only, Best Buy has dropped the price of Beats Solo Pro in light blue to just $155. That's nearly 50% off the normal $300 price tag and a deal worth investing in. The Beats Solo Pro saw a $120 discount over Prime Day, which was the lowest we'd see so far. This $145 off Cyber Monday deal is the best price for Beats Solo Pro ever and it ends today, so you'd better jump on the deal before it's too late.

We've never seen this model on sale for this low of a price and it's only going to be this price until the end of today.

These headphones also feature Apple's H1 chip, which means they works with audio handoff, so you can switch from your Mac to your iPhone quickly and easily. In fact, any device that you're signed in to your Apple account supports this audio Handoff feature and it's really convenient.

The Beats Solo Pro are excellent and some of my favorite over-the-ear headphones. They sound incredible, look stylish, and have some amazing features. they have active noise canceling, and similar to the AirPods Pro, also use a feature called Transparency, which actually amplifies outside sound to keep you aware of your surroundings if you're out for a jog or bike ride.

One of my favorite features, something I wish other headphones include, is auto-off when you fold the cans. The headband collapses down so you can fold the Beats Solo Pro for travel. When you do, the headphones automatically turn off, saving your battery, which is very useful when you're on a long trip and need every bit of that 22-hours of battery life.

I personally think they are fairly uncomfortable, which I mention in my review of the Beats Solo Pro, but I've spoken with a lot of people that find them to be very comfortable. Weirdly, it seems like they fit better on larger heads. For smaller crowns like mine, the cups tend to put a lot of pressure on the jawline, which can be fatiguing after about an hour. Keep that in mind when considering whether to buy these.

The sound quality of Beats Solo Pro is outstanding. Don't let those reviews of older Beats headphones scare you. Since Apple bought the Beats line, they've significantly improved the sound quality and they are much more balanced for all types of music.

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal is part of the company's Flash sale, and the deals will end tonight. If you don't jump on this deal now, you may end up having to pay $170 for them, which is still a great price, but not as great as $155.