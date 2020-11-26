External hard drive storage as dropped in price over the years (remember when 1TB would cost you $300?), but this Black Friday hard drive deal is mind-blowing and I'm not about to pass this one up.

Western Digital's P10 Game Drive has dropped in price by $55 for this Black Friday hard drive deal . That's 5TB of storage for just $95. Makes that 256GB MacBook Pro seem worth buying when you can just get an external hard drive for just $20 per TB.

Designed specifically for gamers, the P10 Game Drive can hold up to 125 AAA games and is optimized for your consoles. Take your entire gaming library with you without worrying about losing the disks.

This HDD (hard disk drive) external hard drive is as small as a phone at just about 4.5 x 3.5. It's also designed to look like something the Terminator would carry around. It supports micro-USB to USB-A using USB 3.2 Gen 1 for transfer speeds of 5Gb/s. No, it's not exactly the fastest speeds on the market, but for a scant $95 and the possibility of storing up to 125 games, it's definitely worth the compromise.

The WD Game Drive works with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. Even if you're not a gamer, you can use it to store things on your Mac. Need an external hard drive for your Time Machine backups? Looking for something to transfer your entire iTunes library to? The WD Game Drive is perfect and very inexpensive.

I'm planning on picking up two of these today. A nearly fail-proof backup plan is to have more than one physical hard drive cycling through your backup routine so that, if one fails, the other is still safely intact. I already have a WD external hard drive, but I've been meaning to pick up another, and at this price, having a third in my arsenal is just a nice bonus.

If you'd prefer an SSD external hard drive, or one with USB-C compatibility, keep a lookout for all of our best Black Friday deals. This WD Game Drive may not be what you're looking for, but believe me, there will be lots more hard drive Black Friday deals in the coming days.