Black Friday 2019 is in full swing. If you're looking for the hottest deals on this special day, you've come to the right place. The following seven deals are hot and won't last long.

Time to clean

Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base

Save big bucks

Dirt and grime are no match for this incredible robot, which is waiting to find a place in your home.

That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more.

Your family will thank you

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1

So much it can do

This 7-in-1 from Ninia offers seven incredible functions, including pressure cook, air fry/air crisp, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, yogurt, and sear/saute.

This Black Friday deal saves you $80 and brings it back to the lowest price we've ever seen. This model has a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all built into one.

Don't miss out on today's newest and best Black Friday deals
Amazon's Fire Tablet is the one Black Friday purchase you NEED to make!

Stock up

Aukey charging and audio accessories

Up to 40% off

So much to see here and so little time. Get the ones that you want, stat.

This one-day sale drops Aukey accessories down to their best prices to date. With portable chargers, USB-C wall plugs, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, plus mechanical gaming keyboards, this sale has a little bit of something for everyone.

Switch on the light

Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit

It's time to save

The unique kit includes a switch and bulb to get you started in the world of Philips Hue

Typically, the switch costs $25; right now, it's on sale for $23, meaning that you are saving a few bucks on that and essentially getting a free bulb with the purchase.

Save, save, save

Apple MacBook Air

You can't do better than this.

The impressive 2017 MacBook Air is available at a discount that is unheard of; this is Apple, afterall!

Today's sale makes this 13-inch MacBook Air pretty affordable. It offers 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and more, so be sure to check one out today.

Grab them now

Tribit speakers and headphones

Much to love

Featuring a nice mix of headphone and speakers, this promotion won't last long.

This sale has everything from waterproof speakers to true wireless earbuds, so it's well with checking out with prices down by up to 30%. All the items are highly rated, but the discounts are good for Black Friday only!

The newest on sale

Apple Watch Series 5

It's time to score

The new Apple Watch Series 5 is available on Black Friday at a discount! Yes, you heard correctly.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.