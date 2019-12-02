Cyber Monday is here, and it continues the deals extravaganza from the weekend. Some of the best deals we found over the weekend are still going strong, and there are enticing new discounts to be had. If you've missed out on picking up some of these deals during Black Friday, this is your last chance to act. Best Cyber Monday Deals 10.2-inch iPad 7 (2019) ($249 at Walmart)

MacBook Air 2017 ($649 at Amazon) 10.2-inch iPad 7 (2019) The iPad 7 retains most of the same great features as its costlier siblings, but the pricing is unchanged. You're getting a 10.2-inch display backed by the A10 chipset, stereo speakers, and Touch ID. Best of all, the 10.2-inch iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil (now just $80), giving you the ability to access the wealth of digital sketching tools on iOS. Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

Simply the best 10.2-inch iPad 7 (2019) This is one of the best deals you'll find on Cyber Monday. The iPad 7 debuted just a few months ago, and it is on sale for a massive $80 off, bringing the price of the 32GB variant down to just $249. That's a stunning deal when you consider what's on offer here. $249 $329 $80 off See at Walmart

PowerBeats Pro The PowerBeats Pro are designed for workouts. They have an over-the-ear loop that ensures they don't fall out even during intense workouts, and the IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat. You can pick them up in interesting color options, and they sound fantastic. Oh, and they have the same H1 audio chip as the AirPods, which means they pair with your Apple devices seamlessly.

Of course you need this PowerBeats Pro The PowerBeats Pro have the same sound signature as AirPods, but they come with a choice of in-ear tips that give you a more comfortable fit. There's also a loop that goes over your ears, ensuring they don't fall out. Add IPX4 rating and these are the ideal workout earbuds around. $199 $249 $50 off See at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Starter Pack Bundle If you haven't picked up a Switch yet, now is the time to do so. This bundle includes the latest Switch V2 that has much better battery life, and you also get all the essentials required to start gaming on the go. The Switch is a standout product because of its convenience: you can use it as a handheld gaming console, or plug it into the TV to get a full-fledged gaming console. Alongside the console, Nintendo Switch games are also heavily discounted right ow, so make sure you don't miss out on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Pokémon Sword and Shield during Cyber Monday.

Get in the game Nintendo Switch Starter Pack Bundle The Nintendo Switch is always an easy recommendation for its sheer versatility, and right now you can get a bundle that includes a Switch V2, 128GB MicroSD card, silicone Joy-Con grips, robust carrying case, and two charging cables. What you're getting here is a fantastic gaming console that will serve you well for many years. $345 $393 $48 off See at Best Buy

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum The Roborock S6 has just about every feature you can imagine for a robot vacuum. It has a powerful motor that leaves floors spotless, and you also get a mop option for wet cleaning. Its intelligent routing algorithm automatically selects the most efficient route around your home, and it can run up to three hours on a full charge. Best of all, it'll return to its charging cradle once it runs low on charge.

Let a robot do it Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum The Roborock S6 has a powerful motor that does a fantastic job cleaning hardwood and carpeted floors, and it runs for three hours on a full charge. It automatically selects the best route for cleaning, is easy to maintain, and runs quiet. $449 $649 $200 off See at Amazon

Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker The Instant Pot is the most versatile kitchen appliance around, and it's on sale at its lowest price ever. This particular variant comes with a host of accessories — including a serving spoon, soup spoon, measuring cup, steam rack, and recipe booklet — and it has a wealth of preset options for cooking meats, rice, sautés, porridge, and so much more. Heck, you can even bake a cake in this thing.

Absolutely essential Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker The best kitchen appliance is down to its lowest price ever. The Instant Pot works as a regular pressure cooker, but it also cook meats, make yogurt and cakes, cook eggs, and acts as a steamer. The sheer versatility on offer makes this a must-have in your kitchen. $79 $113 $34 off See at Amazon

Sonos Beam The Sonos Beam is one of the best soundbars money can buy. It is a great addition if you're looking to upgrade the sound of yout TV's built-in audio, and the best part about it is that it works with AirPlay. Right now, the Sonos Beam is on sale for $299, a full $100 off its retail price. That makes it an even more attractive option, and one of the best deals this Cyber Monday.

Elevate your sound Sonos Beam This is the only soundbar you should consider if you have a lot of Apple products. It works seamlessly with AirPlay, making it a versatile option not just for movies, but also for streaming music from your phone. $299 $399 $100 off See at Amazon

Synology DiskStation DS218+ One of the smartest things you can do is set up a home server that automatically backs up data from all your devices. The Synology DiskStation DS218+ is a great starting point if you've never used a NAS before. It has native 4K transcoding abilities, which means you'll be able to play 4K videos on devices that lack the codecs, and it does a fantastic job backing up data from your iPhone or Mac. You'll also find great deals on 6TB IronWolf hard drives, which is what I would recommend with this particular NAS. IronWolf drives are designed to wotk 24/7 in a NAS, and I've been using 14TB variants of these for a while now without running into any issues.

Never lose data again Synology DiskStation DS218+ The DiskStation DS218+ is the ideal home server, and right now it's on sale for just $254, making it a stellar deal. It lets you stream 4K content to all your devices with ease, and also automatically backs up data from all your devices. $254 $299 $45off See at Amazon

MacBook Air 2017 The MacBook Air is still a great option, and right now it's on sale for just $649, a full $350 off its retail price. That's the lowest price we've seen on this MacBook Air, making it a fantastic option for 2019. It has a 13.3-inch screen and is powered by an Intel i5 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz, and has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, two USB ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port, and an SD card reader.

Still going strong MacBook Air 13 2017 The MacBook Air is a great option at this low price. You're getting a quad-core Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and there's even an SD card reader. For $649, that's a fantastic deal. $649 $999 $350 off See at Amazon

