The digital-camera-in-your-pocket trend has come and gone, and now there's a bit of nostalgia for cameras that actually print a picture out. Whether you want to print digital photos on sticker paper or go completely old-school with film cameras that print instantly, we've got the best Cyber Monday deals on instant cameras right here. Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 - $75 (25% off)

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ - $99 (16% off)

Polaroid Snap - $75 (17% off)

Polaroid Snap Touch - $159 (%12 off)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 - $50 (28% off)

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 - $91 (30% off)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Bundle - $110 (35% off)

Canon IVY Cliq - $80 (%19 off)

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 - $75 (25% off) Why waste time with "Polaroid-like" cameras when you can just get yourself the real thing! I've got this exact model and it's my most favorite cameras. I just love how interesting the composition and processing turns out. Each instant print is a unique piece of art. Every color of the OneStep 2 is on sale, but the best deal you'll find is on the black and white models. The starting price of $99 is lower than some of the other colors, and the $25 off makes it the best price on a Polaroid camera this Cyber Monday. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!

Shop Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals here

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ - $99 (16% off) The OneStep+ is nearly identical to the OneStep 2 but has a couple of modern features that it's retro brother doesn't. It has Bluetooth support so you can connect to the Polaroid app and set specific filter features, including double exposure and light painting. It also has a second close-up lens, so you can take portraits from as close as two feet away. If you want to have the old-school film experience, but still want a little digital control, the extra price is worth it. Plus, at $20 off, you're pretty much getting this advanced model for the price of the Polaroid OneStep 2.

Polaroid Snap - $75 (17% off) If you'd prefer the familiarity of a digital camera, but love being able to print your photos right after you take them, the Polaroid Snap has you covered. It's a standard digital camera but has a built-in printer that instantly prints 2-by-3-inch Zink printer pictures. Zink uses thermal heat instead of ink, so your pictures won't smudge. I've got a couple of Zink supported printers and, though the image quality isn't quite as perfect as professional printers, it does a fairly good job of capturing the colors you want. The Snap has a variety of filters that you can set before you snap for a unique look. Pictures are also saved on your camera if you want to upload them to your computer later. Just remember that the Polaroid Snap instantly prints the picture you've just taken.

Polaroid Snap Touch - $159 (%12 off) The Polaroid Snap Touch has all the same features as the Polaroid Snap, but adds a touchscreen to the hardware and improves the technology with a 13-megapixel camera, video support, an LCD display, and more. With this version of the Snap, you also get to control whether you want to print the picture you've just taken. It doesn't happen automatically. If you want more versatility and features, you're paying a higher price but will have a better experience with the Polaroid Snap Touch.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 - $50 (28% off) One of the most popular instant cameras of modern times is the Instax Mini. For years, it's been a big hit with younger people. Similar to the Polaroid OneStep, this instantly prints pictures right from the camera using an internal printing process (no ink). It's still one of the hottest Christmas items and you can grab one for a decent price if color isn't important. Not all available colors are on sale, but most of them are, including Cobalt Blue, Flamingo Pink, and Lime Green. This deal is going fast, however. Smokey White was also included in this sale when I first started writing this, but it's no longer available.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 - $91 (30% off) This larger version of the Instax prints 3-by-4-inch pics instead of 2-by-3. It's a more traditional type of instant camera, complete with a close-up lens and automatic flash. The Instax Wide develops prints in landscape mode, similar to old-fashioned (can we call film cameras old-fashioned at this point?) cameras. I've always preferred the larger size photos, so this one is my Fujifilm pick. At 30% off, you can spend that extra money on the expensive film.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Bundle - $110 (35% off) This crazy 12-piece bundle includes the Instax Mini 9, 60 sheets of Instax Mini film, a matching case and strap, four color filter lenses, five brightly-colored picture frames, 10 paper frames for mounting, hanging clips, decorative stickers, a photo album, and more. It's the perfect bundle package for a Christmas present and at $60 off, this deal is actually better than just getting a stand-alone Instax Mini 9.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Bundle This bundle will make the perfect Christmas present because it comes with everything you need to get started with instant camera printing. $110 at Amazon

Canon IVY Cliq - $80 (%19 off) If you're a Canon loyalist, you're not left out in the woods. This instant camera is similar to the Polaroid Snap but made by Canon. It has an onboard printer that uses Zink paper and prints instantly. It's a classy camera from a trusted brand, so if you're a Canon fan, this may be the camera you need.

Canon IVY Cliq Brand loyalists can still enjoy the fun of instant print cameras with this Canon mini photo printer. $80 at Amazon