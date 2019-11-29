It's Black Friday time, so you know what that means? Deals, deals, and more deals! We here at iMore have also done some Black Friday shopping for ourselves because some of these were just too good to pass up. From headphones to kitchen appliances to blankets to video game consoles, here's everything that we've bought so far this Black Friday.
- Enjoy the silence: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II
- Game on, friends: Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Console Bundle
- Unleash your inner artist: Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet (Small)
- Instant cooking: Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt
- Great tablet: Apple 10.2-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi
- Upgrade that TV: LG 65" UM6900PUA Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
- Get fit and notified: Apple Watch Series 3 38mm
- More tasty food please: Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
- Game on with Apple Arcade: Sony DualShock 4 Controller
Enjoy the silence: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II has been regarded by many as some of the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones out there. These headphones have three levels of noise cancellation that you can adjust, and there is also built-in Amazon Alexa voice control. The QC35 II's also use Bose AR-enhanced apps, which is like the audio-only version of augmented reality. Christine bought these during Amazon's lightning deal and looks forward to tuning out the rest of the world with these.
Game on, friends: Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Console Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro ups the ante with your PlayStation 4 gaming by bringing powerful high-resolution graphics to your compatible 4K TVs, which were not possible with the regular PS4. You also get 1TB of storage in this console, and the latest iteration of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rebecca Spear is eager for this upgrade from a regular PS4, and got a 4K TV as well to make it worth it.
Unleash your inner artist: Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet (Small)
This Wacom Intuos lets artists draw in any software for digital art, photo-editing, and animation. It supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 2540 lpi, connects via USB cable to both Mac and PC, and the small, compact design makes it perfect to carry around anywhere. It's easy to set up and supports both left and right-handers. James Bricknell's family wants to learn to draw on the PC, so these are perfect entry-level tablets.
Instant cooking: Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt
Instant Pot Duo Nova features seven different cooking programs, including: pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté, and food warmer. The Duo Nova version also features an EasySeal Lid that automatically seals during pressure cooking, and there is a cooking progress indicator to keep you in the know. Bryan Wolfe got this for his mom, so he can't wait to try out some delicious Instant Pot recipes this holiday season!
Great tablet: Apple 10.2-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi
Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is a great entry-level tablet, and you get all of the benefits and features of iPadOS 13. This iPad also features the A10 Fusion chip for excellent performance and has an 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Rene Ritchie is getting a few of these for friends and family.
Upgrade that TV: LG 65" UM6900PUA Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
To go along with that PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty bundle, Rebecca Spear also picked up this new 4K TV. It features a large and crisp 65" screen, features a quad-core processor, works with Apple HomeKit, and has 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) and 4K Active HDR. It uses the webOS smart platform for Wi-Fi access and integrated apps.
Get fit and notified: Apple Watch Series 3 38mm
Apple Watch Series 3 is still a tremendous entry-level wearable, and it's available for pretty cheap this Black Friday. It runs watchOS 6 and serves as a great fitness and activity tracker, has a dual-core processor, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and is swim-proof. If you don't need the newer Apple Watch Series 5 but still want an Apple Watch, then the Series 3 is still an excellent option.
More tasty food please: Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure fryer so that you can get tasty and crispy foods quickly at home. This model holds 5-quarts and is small and compact to fit in any kitchen. The TenderCrisp technology makes it possible to swiftly cook ingredients and then get a crispy, golden finish with the crisping lid. The Foodi also doubles as a pressure cooker to cook foods up to 70 percent faster than normal methods. Lory Gil can't wait to cook up some delicious eats with this!
Game on with Apple Arcade: Sony DualShock 4 Controller
The DualShock 4 is one of our favorite gaming controllers, and it is now compatible with Apple devices. This means you can play all of the great Apple Arcade titles with a DualShock 4 controller if you are so inclined, and they're super cheap right now.
We love good deals!
These are just a few of the deals that our team managed to pick up and are still available right now. Black Friday has hundreds of great deals out there, but these are just a few of our favorites so far. The time to save is now!
If you need some recommendations on what to get, I say the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones because they are super comfy, have three levels of noise cancellation, and come in several color options. Another great option is the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle, because this deal knocks off $100 off the Pro, and you pretty much get the latest Call of Duty game for free. It's hard to pass that up. We also love food, so the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt is another one not to miss. The Instant Pot lets you cook delicious meals in less time than other methods, like slow cooking, and it's so versatile!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Black Friday isn't just for tech; here are some great non-tech deals!
Black Friday is the best time of year to get bargains on some of our favorite things, even the things that aren't connected to our computers and mobile devices.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.
Find a band that goes with your Gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with a gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best of the best just for you.