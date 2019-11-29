It's Black Friday time, so you know what that means? Deals, deals, and more deals! We here at iMore have also done some Black Friday shopping for ourselves because some of these were just too good to pass up. From headphones to kitchen appliances to blankets to video game consoles, here's everything that we've bought so far this Black Friday.

We love good deals!

These are just a few of the deals that our team managed to pick up and are still available right now. Black Friday has hundreds of great deals out there, but these are just a few of our favorites so far. The time to save is now!

If you need some recommendations on what to get, I say the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones because they are super comfy, have three levels of noise cancellation, and come in several color options. Another great option is the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle, because this deal knocks off $100 off the Pro, and you pretty much get the latest Call of Duty game for free. It's hard to pass that up. We also love food, so the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt is another one not to miss. The Instant Pot lets you cook delicious meals in less time than other methods, like slow cooking, and it's so versatile!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.