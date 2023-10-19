AirTag 2 is coming, but you'll need to wait until 2025

AirTag took the tech world by storm when Apple released the first generation tracking device in 2021.

Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken to Twitter to make an updated prediction on the arrival of the 2nd generation of Apple’s diminutive tracker.

Firstly, Kuo predicts AirTag 2 will go into mass production in Q4 2024 with an expected 2025 release date. He also says, “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.”

Prediction update:The mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025. https://t.co/TF2uSuSEvXOctober 18, 2023 See more

If Kuo’s prediction is accurate, we could see some major additions to the AirTag, allowing users to find items using augmented reality in the Vision Pro headset, due to release early next year.

What this means precisely, we’re not sure, but AR would be very useful for finding items within a small vicinity. Just like the way Find My works with AirTag to locate the exact location of your item and point you towards it, AR could do the same while appearing in front of your eyes.

It’s worth noting that this is a prediction, and we still have a while to wait to see if Apple releases a new AirTag and, if the company does, what the new product will improve versus the current generation.

Airtag 2 needs security improvements — iMore’s take

A major issue that has plagued the AirTag since its release is people using the tracker for malicious purposes. Multiple reports of stalking with unwanted trackers found in hidden places on unsuspecting victims have been a recurring theme with the AirTag since its launch. Apple has addressed some of the issues with security software updates, but you’d hope that a new generation would introduce an innovative way to prevent human tracking on the new model and updates for the older model.

With very few rumors and leaks to go by, we’ll need to wait to see what Apple plans to do with the AirTag 2, if Kuo is correct, there’s a long way to go.