Audiophiles rejoice — Sennheiser HD 660 S Headphones are currently 40% off

Many Black Friday deals started early this year including one of the best Sennheiser Black Friday deals we've seen yet. The HD 660 S is one of the company's more affordable high-end headphones, but they're currently $200 off, making them far more easy on the wallet.

So what makes these headphones so awesome? They are over-ear, open-back headphones. This design allows them to sound more natural with clearer sound quality. What's more, they offer incredible bass, midrange, and high frequencies for one of the deepest listening experiences you can get.

Sennheiser HD 660 S Headphones | (Was $500) Now $300 at Amazon. These open-back, over-ear headphones are perfect for any audiophile as they provide a clearer and more natural listening experience. They also can handle low to high sounds incredibly well. The HD 660 S is the perfect choice for listening to music while connected to your home audio system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sennheiser HD 660 S Headphones Specs Category Info Frequency response (speaker) 9 Hz - 41,500 Hz Sound pressure level 104 dB (1 V) Impedance 150 Ω Total harmonic distortion < 0.04% (1 kHz, 100dB) Transducer principle dynamic, open Ear coupling circumaural

The Sennheiser HD 660 S Headphones are designed to provide one of the best audio listening experiences ever. However, they are not noise-canceling headphones and are better suited to being used at home while connected to your audio system rather than on the go. This is partially due to the open-back design, which allows sounds and frequencies to come through naturally, but also makes it very easy for background noises to come in. On top of that, anyone around you will easily hear your music, so it's better for a relaxed listening experience at home.

The box comes with a cable and a Pentaconn Plug (for amplifiers), but no carrying case. They're extremely comfortable to wear and work with a wide range of devices. Black is the only color they're available in, but they look stylish as they are. These are perfect for any audiophiles out there and are one of the best Black Friday deals out there.