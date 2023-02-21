Beats Fit Pro electrifies your life with these three new colors

Beats has today unveiled three wild new colors for its Beats Fit Pro line. The new colors, Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue, will be available at the standard Beats Fit Pro price of $199 beginning Thursday, February 23.

To celebrate the launch, Beats has collaborated with singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe Bailey and American tennis player Frances Tiafoe on a new LOCK IN. WORK OUT. campaign.

We've been hands-on with all three ahead of release and can confirm that these new colors are really fantastic. the Volt Yellow and the Tidal Blue especially pop both in their respective cases and in-ear.

All three will be available at Apple.com, Apple Stores, and various resellers when they are launched.

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

Move over Kim Kardashian

The three new colors follow the incredibly popular launch of Kim Kardashian's own Moon, Dune, and Earth colors which launched last year. Like that launch, these Beats Fit Pro colors don't bring any other new features or changes.

Beats Fit Pro offers class 1 Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple's H1 chip for incredibly fast pairing and device switching. On a single charge, they offer up to 6 hours of battery life, and more importantly, you can get an hour's worth of listening time from just five minutes of charging thanks to Fast Fuel, perfect for spontaneous workouts or when you forget to charge your headphones. They have USB-C, and button controls on either side.

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

Unlike AirPods, they also tend to work a lot better with Android, so you don't have to sell your soul to the Apple ecosystem in order to enjoy them. They offer all-important active noise canceling, transparency mode, Siri support, and Find My compatibility should you ever lose them. They're also IPX4 water resistant and come with a wing-tip design to keep them pinned into your ears for working out.

Despite their slightly inferior sound quality, Beats Fit Pro remains some of the best AirPods Pro alternatives you can buy.