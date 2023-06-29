Beats Studio Pro could be the AirPods Max 2 you've been waiting for

The Beats Studio Pro are seemingly around the corner, with FCC filings indicating an imminent release.

Now, in an exclusive report for 9to5Mac, new information has been revealed on the upcoming Apple Beats over-ear headphones, and they could be better than the AirPods Max.

9to5Mac's reliable source claims the Beats Studio Pro will feature a "major improvement in audio quality" compared to the Beats Studio3 thanks to two custom 40 mm drivers.

The Beats Studio Pro will support all of the fantastic modes we've become accustomed to in AirPods, including, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking like in the AirPods Max. You'll be able to switch between these modes with a multi-function button on the side of the headphones.

The report also indicates that microphones will be substantially better than the Beats Studio3 with upgraded voice-targeting technology.

3.5mm headphone jack is back

Unlike the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro will feature a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, plus a cable which is included in the box.

The report claims the USB-C cable will allow for three listening modes, a Beats Signature profile for music, an Entertainment profile for movies and games, and a Conversation profile for phone calls and podcasts.

The Beats Studio Pro will also feature a custom-designed Beats chip which looks to provide great performance regardless of your platform of choice. Android users will benefit from Google Fast Pair, Android Switch, Beats app support, and Find My Device through Google's service.

iOS users can look forward to simple One-touch pairing, Over-the-air updates, Find My, and "Hey Siri".

Double the battery life of AirPods Max?

If you've been waiting for an AirPods Max 2, the Beats Studio Pro could be the answer. These reports suggest that the new headphones will benefit from up to 24 hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency Mode on and up to 40 hours with the modes disabled. And, if your battery dies, you can use Fast Fuel to get 4 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

In comparison, the AirPods Max provides up to 20 hours of listening time because you can't turn off ANC or Transparency Mode. You also get 1.5 hours of listening for every 5-minute charge.

The launch date is still under wraps, but with the FCC filings appearing last week, we can expect it to be imminent.

