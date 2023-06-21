The Beats Studio Pro reveal draws closer as headphones leaked in FCC database

The Beats Studio Pro headphones have appeared in FCC filings found by MacRumors, meaning that the rumored headphones are nearing a release date.

The Apple Beats Studio Pro were first spotted in macOS Ventura 13.4 in May and features an A2924 model number and ID of BeatsStudioPro1,1.

The upgraded Beats Studio Pro are likely to replace the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones and could include a similar chip to the AirPods Max with improved Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

The current Studio3 headphones lack "Hey Siri" support, so we also expect to see voice assistant improvements added to the new Beats Studio Pro.

If the Beats Studio Pro are anything like the Max, the improvements could make these headphones a brilliant option for those looking for headphones without breaking the bank for the $549 Max.

Another win for beats?

The Beats Studio Pro could follow in the footsteps of the Beats Studio Buds Plus that were released earlier this year, taking the Beats line up a notch in terms of sound quality and performance.

In our review of the Buds Plus, we said, "Improving on (almost) every aspect of the original buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus bring improved sound, a robust feature set, and ANC to go with the cool new color options."

We expect the Beats Studio Pro to release this summer, as FCC information usually releases around a month before a product launch. If these headphones are as good as Apple's other headphones then they are likely to be one of the best Bluetooth headphones for iPhone.

And, if the Beats Studio Pro has transparent options like the Beats Studio Plus, then they might be a must-buy for anyone wanting that retro transparent look in a pair of over-ear headphones.

Would you pick up a pair of Beats Studio Pro if they were transparent? Let us know on the iMore Forums.