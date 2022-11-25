Brighten up your Black Friday with up to 60% off Nanoleaf lights

Home lighting systems come in various styles, but perhaps none are as special and unique as those from Nanoleaf. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Nanoleaf offers a dizzying array of wall lighting panels in different shapes and sizes. Perhaps to celebrate this milestone and Black Friday, some of the company's most popular lighting products are now on sale.

Regardless of the style, each lightning system from Nanoleaf is controlled by the company's official Nanoleaf app for iPhone and iPad. You can use the app to change the panel colors based on a template design (or one you created). You can also automatically adjust colors based on the surrounding sounds through your HomePod mini, Apple TV, or other audio product. Whatever you do, there's no wrong way of doing it. With Nanoleaf, you can place the panels on your walls however you like and control them to match your style and current mode. The result is a magical journey that changes daily and looks great.

Looking for more deals? we're tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals in our live blog, so you can see all the best deals as they happen.

Three spotlight deals

(opens in new tab) Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles | $119.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This option represents everything to love about Nanoleaf, but on a smaller scale. This five-pack offers a great starting point for anyone new to Nanoleaf or veterans who want to bring the experience to a smaller location in the home.

(opens in new tab) Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A more traditional option (opens in new tab), these Nanoeaf hexagons come with seven panels and are fully customizable. Add more panels at any time to expand the colorful footprint.



Nanoleaf has never been accused of offering cheap products, as its price points are often high. That's what makes these Black Friday deals so special. The Nanoleaf experience is a little bit less expensive — at least for a limited time.