Did Anker's new charger just leak the colors of the iPhone 14 Pro?

While we all sit here and wait for Apple's biggest event of the year, popular charging accessories maker, Anker, may have sneakily given us a look at the colors of the new iPhone.



Anker chose exactly one day before the big Far Out event to release its new USB-C GaN charger, which looks perfect for the upcoming iPhone 14 (opens in new tab). The Anker Nano 3 offers up to 30W of charging, making it possible to charge up iPhones super fast. Its compact design makes it easy to carry with you anywhere, and it's certainly gunning to be one of the best wall chargers for our iPhone (opens in new tab).



As impressive as the charger itself is, it's the colors of the new charger that is making heads turn.

Interesting color choices Anker...

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker's new charge comes in five colorways, black, white, blue, green, and purple, and you might wonder why those colors exactly.



Well, it's obvious Anker is marketing these chargers (and matching cables) to iPhone users and trying to match the colors of the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, but then why is there a purple?



The iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) has been surrounded by rumors that purple will be a color option on this year's offering. If true, it would mark the first time the iPhone Pro line has a purple device. You can even see in the marketing materials above that Anker was clever enough to suggest that some sort of purple Pro model iPhone could be coming.



Could Anker's lineup of new chargers — released a day before the event —be a strong indicator that purple is indeed the color we will see the iPhone 14 Pro adopt in less than 24 hours? Or, just a company jumping in on hype? Who knows.



One thing's for certain, regardless of which colors the iPhone 14 Pro will come in, the Anker Nano 3 looks like the perfect charger for Apple's newest flagship.