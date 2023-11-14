FlexiSpot E7 Pro review: A standing desk to fit every need

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro is a fantastic Standing desk with smooth motors, an easy-to-use keypad, and a great cable management tray for a very competitive price. The customization options at checkout make the E7 Pro perfect for many different people, and despite a lengthy build process, the final product feels incredibly premium.

If you work from home, even the best office chair won’t save you from a sore back if you forget to take a break. While Standing desks have become increasingly popular over the last few years, there are so many options available at varying price points that make it hard to take the leap and finally stand while you work.

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro is a dual-motor standing desk at a very affordable price compared to other standing desks on the market that looks to make the standing desk buying process just a little bit easier: But does it warrant your hard-earned cash as one of the best standing desks on the market?

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: Price and Availability

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk usually starts from $599, but FlexiSpot has an amazing Black Friday offer that means you can pick up one of the best standing desks on the market from $399.

The price varies depending on the materials of the top you choose and the size, with options ranging from chipboard to bamboo. There is a desk for everyone here, and the customization options make the FlexiSpot stand out compared to other standing desks on the market.

FlexiSpot sent me a Maple chipboard E7 Pro in a larger 72-inch by 30-inch top size. This particular configuration usually retails for $899 but is currently available for $699.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: Build quality and ease of construction

I despise building furniture; it’s the bain of my existence, and the FlexiSpot E7 Pro is as annoying to build as any other desk I’ve ever put together. That’s not to say assembly is difficult, but it took me and my partner a couple of hours, a sore back, and a few arguments to put the beautiful desk together.

The E7 Pro comes in two large boxes — one for your top of choice and another for the metal frame and motors. Delivery would’ve been seamless if the courier that was initially used didn’t refuse to deliver to a top-floor flat. Nonetheless, FlexiSpot was incredibly helpful, and after a change of courier, the desk arrived at my door.

In terms of build quality, the E7 Pro is robust and well-made to the point where I can lean all of my weight on the desk while standing, and everything is safe and secure. No creaks, no bending, and nothing that makes me worried about stacking my thousands of dollars worth of kit on top.

The E7 Pro has a handy keypad that you can install on either the left or right of the desk with a USB-A charging port too, although I wish it was USB-C. This allows you to create memory options to set your preferred height for sitting and standing quickly, and with four memory options, you and whoever you live with can both use the desk without messing up configurations.

Included as well is a metal tray that works wonders for hiding the jungle of wires that usually sit beneath my desk. Everything here feels top quality, and with FlexiSpot’s claim that the desk is strong enough to hold 440lbs, I feel very confident in this product’s build.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: Looks and style

The customization options on the FlexiSpot website mean that there is a desk to match your style. The chipboard table top looks very nice in its Maple colorway and, contrasting with the heavy black metal legs, adds a nice dynamic to my home office.

With so many options to choose from, you’ll find a desk that fits your style, whether you’re looking for the perfect home office piece or your next gaming desk.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: Comfort

Up until testing the FlexiSpot E7 Pro, I had only used a standing desk a few times. After testing the E7 Pro, I am a standing desk convert who loves the flexibility of not sitting all day when working. I regularly forget to take breaks, and having the flexibility to change how I work feels like I’ve finally had the shackles of remote working lifted.

My E7 Pro has the perfect dimensions that allows me to have all of my working space and monitors without feeling cramped. Thanks to the strength of the desk, everything feels sturdy and reassuringly lovely to interact with. FlexiSpot’s child lock feature adds extra safety to ensure smooth motors don’t fall into the wrong hands.

I just love the way the desk looks and feels and buying one will; absolutely change your outlook on your home office.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: Competition

There are hundreds if not thousands of standing desks on the market post-Covid, so picking the right one can be tricky. If you’re looking for a more stealthy gamer aesthetic, the SecretLabs Magnus Pro is your go-to option, but it starts at $799.

FlexiSpot offers a whole range of standing desks, some much cheaper than the E7 Pro, but if you pick this desk up during Black Friday, the discounts are large enough to make this high-end option your go-to standing desk purchase.

Should You Buy the FlexiSpot E7 Pro?

Buy it if… You want to customize your standing desk

You don’t mind paying more than cheaper alternatives

You want a standing desk that will last the test of time

Don’t buy it if… You hate building furniture

You don’t have a large enough space for the desk to move

You want an entry-level desk option

Verdict

The FlexiSpot E7 pro is one of the best standing desks on the market and deservedly gets a spot on iMore’s best standing desk guide for 2023. The customization options are fantastic, the motors are smooth, and the desk looks gorgeous. I highly recommend this product.