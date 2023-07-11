Get Sony XM5 headphones for $70 off this Prime Day - Better than AirPods Max?

The Sony XM5 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market, with incredible active noise cancellation and brilliant sound. And, for Prime Day, they are $70 off, bringing these fantastic award-winning headphones down to $328.

Combined with a 30-hour battery life and quick charging to get 3 hours of audio playback from 3 minutes of charge, the Sony XM5 headphones are a fantastic alternative to Apple's AirPods Max.

It's not their lowest price ever, but it's a great saving that should convince anyone looking to purchase a pair of headphones to finally make the jump. If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.

Save $70 on the Sony XM5 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 $328 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, and you can save $70 this Prime Day by taking advantage of this sweet deal.

There are three color options available, and the headphones come with a fantastic carrying case. You will not be disappointed with what many believe to be the best active noise cancelling headphones on the market today. Not only is the sound and ANC top notch, but the light build makes the Sony XM5 one of the most comfortable headphones on the market.

This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of headphones or maybe even an iPad, like the iPad Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.

Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.