Get more charge in those device batteries with these wicked Belkin charger deals on Prime Day 2

When there are big discount events, like the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , it can be tempting to splurge on high-end devices that usually cost a small fortune.

Although we recommend you check out the big discounts on big ticket items, it’s also the perfect opportunity to stock up on smaller, helpful pieces of kit that may not be as flashy but are arguably even more functional, like the Belkin Boost Charge 30W Fast Car Charger and Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W.

With both of these Belkin chargers you can keep your gadgets juiced up. The Belkin Boost Charge 30W Fast Car Charger promises that its teeny tiny in-car charger will fast charge an iPhone 14 Pro from 0-50% in under 23 minutes. Right now, you can grab the Belkin Boost Charge 30W Fast Car Charger for only $15.

There’s also a Belkin accessory for keeping your tech charged up at home, too. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W is a simple desktop charging hub with four ports that’s had a $22 discount, making it only $68.

Why are Belkin chargers among the best?

Belkin Boost Charge 30W Fast Car Charger | $20 $15 at Amazon Battery filler A super fast car charging accessory with 30 watts of power that promises to juice up your iPhone 14 Pro from 0-50% in less than half an hour. Price check: $20 at Best Buy | $34 at B&H Photo

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W | $90 $68 at Amazon All the ports Power four devices at once with this charging hub from Belkin. It has two USB-C and two USB-A ports and can even juice up a laptop. Price check: Not available at Best Buy | Not available at B&H Photo

There's a reason that Belkin accessories often feature in our best charging devices and best iPhone charger lists. The accessory maker often creates products that are small, functional and easy-to-use with great compatibility across different brands.

It also tends to produce accessories that prioritize fast charging, which is a selling point of both the Belkin Boost Charge 30W Fast Car Charger and Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W, which promise to power-up your gadgets in half the time it takes other brands.

If you're looking to upgrade the way you use your tech but can't afford to spend a fortune this year, grab yourself a bargain on one of these handy chargers instead.