Keep your gadgets safe with my favorite surge protector - and save 25% in this Black Friday sale

Power strips probably aren't the first thing you're looking for when it comes to Black Friday discounts. And yet, these types of products are essential to enhance your technology experience, especially if you own an iPad, iPad Pro, or other Apple device that needs electricity for power or charging.

One of my favorite power strips is now on sale through Amazon. The HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip has many features that make it worth considering — especially when it's 26% off the regular price.

A good Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip | $26.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This accessory has 12 ports for connecting your most important household appliances and devices, like your iMac, iPhone charger, lights, and more.

The HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip features a three-sided design with eight AC outlets and four USB charging ports. With Smart IC technology, the USB ports can auto-detect to deliver the appropriate current to your devices (up to 5W/2.4A max per port).

Each outlet on the HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip is spaced 2.2 inches away from the next, which makes it possible to fit big adapters without blocking each other. Additionally, the accessory comes with overload surge protection, so your devices are protected from lightning, surges, and spikes. Finally, it offers a minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 900 joules.

The accessory also has a wall-mountable 4.5-foot extension cord with a flat plug. The low-profile flat plug easily fits tight spaces and prevents bottom plug blocking.

If you cashed in on a terrific Black Friday deal on one of the best Macs, such as the MacBook Air (2022), having a workhorse surge protector power strip is eventual. Consider the one from HANYCONY.

There are lots of Black Friday deals available this weekend, with Cyber Monday deals incoming in just a few hours. Come back to iMore often to see what new deals we uncover and save buckets of cash this holiday shopping season. You'll be happy you did.