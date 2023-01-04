iPhone accessory giant Belkin goes green with major sustainability overhaul

Belkin, maker of some of our favorite iPhone chargers and accessories, has today announced that it is giving all of its top-selling mobile power products a massive sustainability overhaul, by introducing new housing materials made from between 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging.

Beginning in 2023, the rollout will see the company save 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by 67%.

It's all part of Belkin's plan to go 100% carbon neutral by 2025.

PCR is plastic waste taken from consumers and repurposed to create new products, taking plastic meant for landfill and reusing it. PCR is one of several ways plastic can be reused in this manner, the others being PIR, which takes plastic collected during mass production, bioplastics, using materials from renewable feedstocks, and ocean plastics.

Belkin is going green

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. “I am proud to work alongside the teams that made this shared vision a reality. Their dedication to doing the right thing inspires me and together, we will continue to work towards a more sustainable future.”

Belkin is going to ship new PCR material products in the first half of this year as follows:

Magnetic Car Vent Mount

BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W

BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 4-Port GaN Charger 108W

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C® GaN Wall Charger with PPS 45W

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C® GaN Wall Charger with PPS 65W

That list means you'll soon have a guilt-free way to charge devices like the iPhone 14, as well as Apple's best iPads, and even your Mac through the more powerful GaN wall chargers.

Belkin's eco-friendly new PCR products will be available later this year.