Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Review – a charger for everything with some major flaws

The Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger is sturdy, compact, and looks great on a desk, but low charge rates, many similar competitors, and a weak watch magnet let it down somewhat.

A good 3-in-1 charger can drastically spruce up your personal space. Doing away with a tangle of wires and having an easy spot to pop your Apple Watch at the end of the day, things start to click easier when you finally commit to it. However, with something that is supposed to seamlessly fit into your life, you really notice when something feels awkward. The Lululook feels awkward.

Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger: Price and Availability

The Lululook Ultra-Nano is seemingly permanently on sale from the Lululook site as you can pick it up for $79.99, reduced from $99.99. Over at Amazon , however, the retail price is just $69.99. You can even find it for just $56.39 on Lululooks’ own AliExpress site. This price discrepancy is a worrying sign initially and even more worrying when you can find direct competitors for much cheaper on AliExpress itself.

The price isn’t too bad for a 3-in-1 charger, but it’s hard to ignore the many very similar designs on the exact same website. It is a decent bit cheaper than the Belkin range but shows this in its design at points. For many, you may be better off putting a little more money in to get something with MagSafe for quicker charging.

Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger: Specs and features

The Ultra-Nano is capable of charging an iPhone with 7.5W speeds, AirPods and Watches from Series 6 onwards with 5W speeds, and Watches before the Series 6 at 3W. These are fairly standard figures, placing it at about half the speed of the Magsafe Belkin 3-in-1 but in line with many other chargers without official Apple support. As a result, you will get 15W charge times when placing a non-Apple smartphone on the charger.

Effectively, this means my iPhone 15 Pro Max gets to around halfway in about an hour and a half. The built-in stand means I can pop it on my desk and play a video while waiting for it to charge, and other compartments can charge my AirPods and Watch simultaneously, making it even handier. They pop out and back in, which means you can put away the Watch charger panel when you don’t need it.

Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger: Build and Looks

One of the first things I noticed about the Ultra-Nano was its hefty feel and firm design. It's surprisingly heavy given the small portable size, not weighty enough to distract but just enough to make you feel like it can take a hit when it falls out of your hands without breaking.

When folded, it can fit comfortably in my palm, making it quite easy to pop in a bag. Given you can simply plug it in, it works easily on a desk but just as easily from anywhere else with a flat surface.

While the design is a little unoriginal, it mostly serves its purpose, outside of one small issue I had with it. The Apple Watch charging port’s magnet is not quite strong enough to support my 44mm Apple Watch Series 7 , meaning it just kind of droops down the side. It does still charge if angled correctly but did stop charging entirely if I wasn’t careful with it – something I’ve never had to worry about with the official Apple Watch charger. My partner’s 40mm Watch SE did not suffer from the same problem.

In regards to looks, it serves its purpose and not much more. All black with small panels for each of the 3 accessories it can charge, it looks a tad cumbersome with AirPods, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch on it but this is to be expected with a charger of its size.

Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger: Competition

As previously mentioned, there are cheaper alternatives to the same device with a comparable look and similar charging capacity on AliExpress, one of the sites it operates on. However, we can’t verify that they operate in the same way without testing and AliExpress isn’t always legitimate .

For just a little more than this, you can pick up the ESR 3-in-1 charger with Magsafe , ensuring fast charging for just $89.99, which is frequently on sale for $69.99, the Amazon retail price of the Lululook. With a stronger Watch magnet, official Apple certification, and quicker charging, this feels like a much better alternative, even if it takes up marginally more room on a desk.

Lululook Ultra-Nano 3-in-1 charger:: Should you buy it?

You should buy it if...

You are looking for a cheap way to charge three devices at once

You own a smaller Apple Watch

You shouldn’t buy it if...

You want something unique

You are looking for fast charging

You have a bigger Apple Watch

Verdict

The Lululook 3-in-1 charger is a competently made bit of kit capable of doing exactly what it says on the tin but a finicky Watch magnet, a considerable amount of very similar copies on Ali Express, and an inconsistent price point left me quite unsure about the whole thing.