iPhone 16's new button leaks again ahead of September 9 event

Apple's iPhone 16 Capture button has once again leaked ahead of the September iPhone event on Monday, revealing its placement and a novel solution Apple has found for its official iPhone cases.

Apple is expected to reveal a new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max on September 9 alongside a new Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

Numerous upgrades are expected, but perhaps the most noteworthy hardware change will be the advent of a new Capture button dedicated to taking photos and videos, replete with pressure sensitivity to control focus, just like a DSLR camera. A new case leak now seems to confirm the button's inclusion in the lineup, its placement, and the solution Apple will adopt for its official iPhone cases.

iPhone 16 Capture button

An image shared by notable leaker DuanRui on X reveals unspecified iPhone 16 cases that include a slot for the rumored Capture button on the right-hand side, below the iPhone's Power/Lock button. While these cases include a gap for the button, a translated caption from the leaker indicates that "the official protective case of Apple’s iPhone 16 series will not have this opening and will be made into an integrated design, which will not affect the normal use of this capacitive button."

Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but with just a few days left to go, we can definitely file the new Capture button in the 'certain' category when it comes to iPhone leaks.

Apple always releases its own official line of iPhone cases to complement its flagship smartphone, and it could be that support for the Capture button in those is delivered by way of a covered button, just like the other physical controls on the iPhone currently. With the iPhone event just days away, we don't have long to find out.