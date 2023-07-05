Pop an extra 256GB of storage into your MacBook Air with Samsung's $24 USB-C deal

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but that hasn't stopped some fantastic storage deals from Samsung from appearing early.

There are great deals to be had before July 11, including a massive 64% discount on a 256GB Samsung MicroSDXC card for just $19.99.

If you're looking for something to take on the go, there is also a great deal on a waterproof USB-C flash drive which is down to $23.99 from $39.99.

If you're in the market for a new Mac this Prime Day, be sure to check out our best Mac Prime Day deals. A new Mac needs some flash storage, so these Samsung offerings could be the perfect appetizer.

Great early Prime Day storage deals from Samsung

SAMSUNG Type-C USB Flash Drive | $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon Save 40% on this waterproof USB-C flash drive from Samsung. With great transfer speeds and read speeds, this flash drive is a great pick-up for anyone that needs some external storage.

SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB | $54.99 $19.99 at Amazon This massive 64% discount on a Samsung MicroSDXC is a great early Prime Day deal for those looking for a quick fix of additional storage for their Mac. The 256GB option is only $19.99!

SAMSUNG EVO Plus 256GB | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon Only $19.99 for a very fast Micro SDXC card with an adaptor, perfect for all your storage expansion on the go and for other devices like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch.

With Prime Day fast approaching, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for flash storage or maybe even some earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day starting on July 11.

Stay tuned to iMore throughout the week as we build up to Prime Day 2023.