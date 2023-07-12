Power all the things with this HomeKit-compatible power strip with a Prime Day discount

We all need more power outlets which is why power strips can be so vital, but what if you could get one that not only powers more devices but also let you control them, too? That's what the meross Smart Power Strip offers and now it's available with $8 off.

That power strip would normally sell for around $41 but you can pick one up right now for the low price of $32.29. For that price you're going to get a smart power strip that is compatible with Apple HomeKit, giving you complete control over your devices.

HomeKit power strip with 21% off

Meross Smart Power Strip | $41 $32.29 at Amazon This smart power strip is compatible with Apple HomeKit and can turn one AC outlet into eight different charging solutions. It sports four AC outlets of its own as well as an additional four USB-A ports and comes with a 6ft extension cord for added flexibility.

This meross power strip sports four AC power outlets as well as four USB-A ports so that you can charge your iPhone, iPad, or other devices all while only taking up a single AC wall outlet.

That's all very good, but the real story here is the HomeKit support. That brings remote control capabilities using Siri and the Home app so that anything plugged in can be turned on and off with ease. Perfect for turning a dumb light into a smart one, for example.

The meross Smart Power Strip is available as part of the latest collection of Amazon Prime Day deals and you don't need to do anything special to benefit from it. That means that there are no discount codes or on-screen coupons to deal with, but note that the price could change at any moment. We'd suggest placing your order soon if you want to be absolutely certain that you will get the price listed here.