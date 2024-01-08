Samsung's iMac like 32-inch smart monitor is getting a refresh with 4K resolution, USB-C connectivity, and AirPlay — the ultimate Mac companion for under $1,000?

If you’ve ever bought yourself a brand new Mac and thought “I don’t want to spend double that on the Apple Studio Display”, you’re not alone. Fortunately, a brand new refresh of Samsung’s alternative has been announced at CES 2024 and it looks incredible.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M80D is a 32-inch 4K display that only requires a single USB-C port to get hooked up to your devices. It’s also confirmed to have AirPlay 2 built-in, which means you can stream content straight to it from your iPhone , Mac, and iPad. Though we don’t know more of its specs just yet, last year’s model came with HDR 10 support, a 4ms response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate. If these features are also coming to the M80D, this could make it perfect as a display for the Mac Mini or a second display for a MacBook.

As this is being showcased as a smart monitor, the included remote can adjust settings and activate many of its smart features without the need for a desktop machine hooked up and switched, meaning you can stream shows and listen to music easily from the monitor alone. It is set to launch in 2024 at an estimated MSRP of $699-$729.

A great alternative to Apple’s displays — iMore’s take

The Apple Studio Display is smaller at 27 inches but comes with a 5K retina display and 600 nits of brightness. It is also designed with Apple in mind, which explains its very specific resolution. However, for almost a third of the cost, the M80D bests the Studio Display in its HDR support and response time, if last year’s specs return. It also has smart functions to work without a plugged-in device, which the Studio Display doesn’t. So despite its huge price, there are compromises you have to make when picking the Apple Studio Display as you can get more impressive specs on cheaper monitors. The camera is a bit lacking and the response time is quite big too.

If you’re looking for an alternative that is under $1000, this feels like it could be worth waiting for, as long as you aren’t looking for a display with that iconic Apple logo on it.