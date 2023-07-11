Save $60 and gain tons of ports with this UGREEN USB-C docking station deal

Sure, Macs come with more ports than they used to but there are still plenty that are missing — and now the UGREEN USB-C Docking Station can put them back while saving you some money.

As part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can now pick up a docking station that would normally sell for $200 and pay just $126, making it an even better option than was previously the case. But remember that this deal isn't going to stick around for too long and you should consider ordering soon to make sure you don't wind up overpaying later.

USB-C docking station with $60 off

UGREEN USB-C Docking Station | $200 $126 at Amazon This USB-C docking station takes one port and turns it into nine others with dual-monitor support, Ethernet, and more all included. You can also take advantage of 100W USB-C power delivery charging so even Apple's most power-hungry laptops will charge just fine when plugged into this thing.

Apple has thankfully added some ports back to its portable Macs but those who like to have maximum flexibility are still going to look to a USB-C hub for help. This UGREEN 9-in-1 hub has the answers with support for two 4K monitors via HDMI and DisplayPort ports, multiple high-speed USB-A and USB-C ports, and more.

Power users will enjoy support for gigabit Ethernet, while power-hungry Macs like the 16-inch MacBook Pro will charge just fine. That isn't something we can say about all other docks of this kind, either.

You can check out the full list of features on the Amazon website because there are too many to get into here. All you really need to know is that this is a popular USB-C dock at a special price and that you should definitely add it to your shortlist before that price goes back up.