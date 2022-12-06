Sennheiser's Momentum 4 are now half the price of the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max cast a heavy shadow over the audio space, looming large with their monstrous aluminum earcups and terrifying price. Thankfully, there are loads of options to go with instead should you not be tempted by Apple's admittedly very pretty noise-canceling over-ear headphones - one such being the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4.

They continue the German sound factory's legacy of making top-quality audio gear and go head to head with the AirPods Max in several key categories, outright beating them a lot of the time: particularly in price. You can pick up a pair of these Sennheisers for half the price of the AirPods Max.

Momentum 4: Half the price, but just as good

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 | $349 $275 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price is tantalizingly close to the lowest price ever - only $5 away. At this price, they are still an incredible buy, giving you some of the most up-to-date noise-canceling tech at a much lower price than usual. They've been steadily dropping in price for a while now, but it seems around this price is as low as they're going - so now is the time to pick a pair up before they head back up to the full price.

The AirPods Max are good, but they are beginning to look like they need a big update. Other brands have started to overtake them in terms of features, and the Momentum 4 are the perfect example. The noise canceling on board is now much stronger, beating out the AirPods Max soundly, and depending on your taste, they sound better too.

The biggest consideration, however, is price. The AirPods Max sit at $549, while the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are already $200 cheaper when full priced at $349. Now, with this deal, you could grab two pairs of the Sennheisers before you've spent the same as you would on AirPods Max - and get two pairs of headphones that are just as good as AirPods Max.

If you really want to grab a pair of AirPods, then make sure you don't spend full price and check out some of the best AirPods deals. And if it's the AirPods Max you go for, go grab one of the best AirPods Max cases - the one in the box is terrible.