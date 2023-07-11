The Apple Pencil 2 is only $89 for Prime Day
$40 off!
If you own an iPad and like to draw, then the Apple Pencil is a must-own accessory. The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale during Prime Day and you can pick up a fantastic deal that makes the best stylus on the market well worth picking up.
With palm rejection and pressure sensitivity for things like shading, Apple Pencils are very useful additional extras for the iPad line, and with iPadOS 17 getting even better PDF abilities, you'll want one in time for the next operating system launch this fall.
If you're in the market for an iPad, be sure to check out our best iPad Prime Day deals. As you'll need one of the newer models, like the iPad Air, to take advantage of the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.
Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2
Apple Pencil second generation |
$129 $89 at Amazon
This price is close to the lowest we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2. It might not stay at this price for long, so if you've been looking for one for some time or if you're just in for a good bargain, you'll want to get one quick – lest they'll all disappear.
This is a very hot Prime Day deal so make sure to grab an Apple Pencil 2 before it's too late. If you do, you're sure to love the best writing and drawing experience on any tablet.
This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new Apple Pencil or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.