The Apple Pencil 2 is only $89 for Prime Day

If you own an iPad and like to draw, then the Apple Pencil is a must-own accessory. The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale during Prime Day and you can pick up a fantastic deal that makes the best stylus on the market well worth picking up.

With palm rejection and pressure sensitivity for things like shading, Apple Pencils are very useful additional extras for the iPad line, and with iPadOS 17 getting even better PDF abilities, you'll want one in time for the next operating system launch this fall.

If you're in the market for an iPad, be sure to check out our best iPad Prime Day deals. As you'll need one of the newer models, like the iPad Air, to take advantage of the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2

Apple Pencil second generation | $129 $89 at Amazon This price is close to the lowest we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2. It might not stay at this price for long, so if you've been looking for one for some time or if you're just in for a good bargain, you'll want to get one quick – lest they'll all disappear.

This is a very hot Prime Day deal so make sure to grab an Apple Pencil 2 before it's too late. If you do, you're sure to love the best writing and drawing experience on any tablet.

This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new Apple Pencil or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.

