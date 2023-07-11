The Beats Studio3 Wireless are more than half-price this Prime Day

The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a great set of noise cancelling headphones that you can pick up this Prime Day for $159. That's over 50% off their $349 retail price.

With Apple's W1 chip and 22 hours of listening time, these Beats headphones are perfect for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to AirPods Max. You get ANC and fast 10-minute charge to get 3 hours of playback when you're desperate for some juice.

It's not their lowest price ever, but it's an amazing saving that makes the Beats Studio3 worth picking up if you're in the market for a pair of headphones. If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.

Save almost 50% on the Beats Studio3 Wireless

You can also choose from a variety of colors ranging from blue to red and everything in between, The Beats Studio3 wireless are not the newest headphones on the market but for $159 you really can't go wrong with picking up a pair of Apple's other headphones.

